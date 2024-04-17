The heart of Knoxville: Why Market Square was ranked among the nation's top ten public squares

Market Square, Knoxville's center for downtown activity and community events, has placed among the 10 best public squares in the United States.

From dining and nightlife to celebrations of arts and culture - like this spring's recent Chalk Walk - Market Square is a lively destination for longtime Knoxvillians and city visitors alike.

The square features Southern Living-recognized restaurants like Emilia and Tomato Head and local-favorite bars like Preservation Pub, as well as options for shopping. Nourish Knoxville's Farmers Market is held at Market Square each week from May to November, and the City of Knoxville's free Concerts on the Square series brings live music to the square each summer. During the winter, Market Square is a source of holiday cheer - namely through the real ice skating rink that's temporarily installed in its center.

Now, Market Square's charm is nationally endorsed. USA TODAY has released its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards winners, and Market Square was named No. 3 for Best Public Square, surpassing even New Orleans' well-known Jackson Square.

How did Market Square become the destination it is today?

Market Square got its start in 1854 when developers William Swan and Joseph Mabry donated the land to the city of Knoxville for a public market, according to the Knoxville History Project. Swan and Mabry designated the future market space as a "market for farmers forever," according to the Market Square Design Guidelines and Designation Report, produced by the Knoxville Historic Zoning Commission.

A small market house was built on the south end of the square, and by 1859, more buildings had joined it, according to the Knoxville History Project.

While selling produce was the original goal of the space, it wasn't long before the square had become a hub of local business, including what was likely Knoxville's first bowling alley, the Knoxville History Project said. The owners of these businesses were a diverse group, "including a few Black people, and many German, Swiss, Jewish and Greek immigrants."

By 1870, Market Square had begun to resemble the location we know today, with buildings along each side of the square, according to the Knoxville History Project. Almost 30 years later, a new market house was built in the square center, but it was demolished in 1960, creating the open-air pedestrian space that's still around today.

But what about a "market for farmers forever"? By the 1990s, very few farmers were still selling their goods at Market Square, but the city's reimagining of the square in 2000 identified a solution in the form of the Market Square Farmers Market. Now, almost 25 years later, the Farmers Market remains a cornerstone of Market Square activity.

What other squares made the cut for 10Best?

Curious about the competition? Here are the squares that made the 10Best Public Squares list.

Campus Martius Park, Detroit, Michigan The Square, Oxford, Mississippi Market Square, Knoxville, Tennessee Old Town Square, Fort Collins, Colorado Centerway Square, Corning, New York St. George Town Square, St. George, Utah Santa Fe Plaza, Santa Fe, New Mexico Winterset Town Square, Winterset, Iowa Jackson Square, New Orleans, Louisiana Fountain Square, Cincinnati, Ohio

