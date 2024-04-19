From picking up trash on walks to avoiding receipts, 6 tips for keeping yourself — and the planet — healthy

You take care of yourself by exercising and eating right — but did you know some of your healthy lifestyle choices can also have a big impact on the planet? For Earth Day, which falls on Monday, April 22, experts are sharing tips on how you can not only improve your own well-being, but give Mother Nature a little TLC as well. This may mean finding ways to avoid exposure to chemicals in your cleaning products and even paper items — or, it could mean burning some calories while tending to the great outdoors. Here’s what experts want you to know so you can have a happy, healthy Earth Day — and beyond.

Avoid receipts

Do you always grab a paper receipt at the store? Dr. Jeremie Walker of Opt Health tells Yahoo Life that you should skip it — and not only to save paper. Skipping the receipt can help you avoid BPA, or bisphenol A, an industrial chemical found in receipts, as well as certain plastics and resins. As Walker notes, BPA is an endocrine-disrupting chemical that can interfere with natural hormones; exposure to BPA has been linked to conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and erectile dysfunction.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that BPA is safe at very low levels. Experts say that more research is needed in order to fully assess its harm, but in general, endocrine disruptors like BPA are most damaging at sensitive times in one’s life, such infancy, childhood, puberty and when one is trying to conceive, due to their potential impact on the development of the fetus.

“This is another great reason to go paperless,” Walker says. “Just say no to receipts.”

Walk, don't drive

Live in a walkable area? Dr. Laura Purdy of Swell Medical tells Yahoo Life you can cut down on gas emissions — one of the biggest contributors to pollution — by running errands on foot instead. This will “reduce your carbon footprint and in turn increase your own activity level.”

“Walking has so many health benefits for people of all ages and all fitness levels,” she says. “It can burn calories, it is good for your heart, helps your joints and boosts your immune system and energy levels.”

Better yet, go on a trash walk

One way to improve your community is by going on a “trash walk” — also known as “plogging” — which refers to the picking up of any trash (including recycling you can properly sort) that you see along your route. Make sure to bring gloves, a trash picker and garbage bags for easy disposal. Not only will you be helping reduce litter in your area, you’ll also be getting your steps in, which is great for your overall well-being.

Stop microwaving your leftovers in plastic containers

When you microwave plastic, millions of microplastic particles are released and can leach into the food you’re heating up. To avoid adding microplastics like BPA and phthalates to your leftover pad thai — and to generally be more eco-friendly — transfer your takeout to a microwave-safe glass container first. Exchanging your plastic containers and single-use storage wraps for glass alternatives is a better move for both you and the planet.

Start a garden

Growing your own food at home can help you avoid harmful pesticides that may be lurking on your conventional grocery store produce. It can also be a great way to get some exercise in, as the practice of tending to a garden includes calorie-burning activities like digging, lifting and bending. Just one hour of gardening is estimated to burn between 200 and 400 calories.

From soap to laundry pods, rethink your cleaning routine

“Marketing makes us believe we need a separate cleaner for the floors, counters, laundry, etc, when really, thinking multipurpose when it comes to cleaning is arguably better for your health,” sustainability expert Ashlee Piper tells Yahoo Life, noting that this will also help cut down on your exposure to chemicals that can be bad for your health. “I use Dr. Bronner's castile soap as my laundry detergent, dish soap, hand soap, body soap and in my homemade surface cleaner, which just features some castile soap, vinegar and a few drops of a preferred essential oil.”

Another simple step is to stop using laundry pods to clean your clothes. While they’re convenient, these pods have drawn criticism among environmental groups due to the PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) plastic particles they contain. There’s also been a rise in poisonings stemming from exposure to these pods. For more eco-friendly cleaning tips, click here.