What is a freeze watch? Early spring brings new set of National Weather Service advisories

It's springtime! And while we all want the warmer weather to settle in and stick around, let's face it -- this is Ohio. It could be 80 degrees one day and 30 a few days later.

With the spring weather comes a different set of advisories from the National Weather Service, freeze watches and freeze warnings. So what are they? Here's what to know.

What is the difference between a freeze watch and freeze warning?

According to the NWS, a freeze watch is issued when a freeze could occur, when there is the "potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours." A freeze warning, however, is issued "significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected."

Ready for growing season to end? Prepare by doing these tasks now

Why are freeze watches and freeze warnings issued?

Both warnings, along with frost advisories, are issued to protect plants during the growing season.

All are issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season, which differs depending on the region but is typically in October or November, according to the NWS. They are issued again in spring when the growing season begins, "when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops."

Frost will kill a tender annual plant like a zinnia.

How to protect plants from a spring freeze

If a spring freeze is expected, you should protect your plants so the cold doesn't damage new growth.

The general advice is to move outdoor potted plants to a shed or garage to protect them from the cold, and cover everything else with old blankets or sheets, according to sites like The Frustrated Gardener, Growing in the Garden and A Way to Garden.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: What is a freeze watch? National Weather Service advisories explained