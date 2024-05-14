Need a free gym membership for your kid? This Planet Fitness summer program can help.

School is almost out, and if you’re not sure how to keep your kids busy, Planet Fitness’ summer program could be the perfect solution.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, Planet Fitness offers a High School Summer Pass that allows teens between the ages of 14 and 19 the opportunity to work out for free.

What does the summer pass get you?

There are no time restrictions with the offer, so whether your kid is home from college needing to workout after their internship or a high school student looking to hit the weights in the morning before preseason starts, Planet Fitness facilities will be accessible to program participants at any time they prefer.

A summer pass also grants participants access to workout classes held at their facility and workout circuits available in the Planet Fitness app.

How do I sign up for a free pass?

To sign up for a summer pass, register online or visit your closest gym location. If you are under 18 years of age, you must sign up with a parent or guardian.

Pre-registration opened on May 13 and allows participants to secure their summer membership ahead of the program’s start on June 1. You’ll need to create a High School Summer Pass account and download the Planet Fitness app to receive your digital club pass.

Program participants are only permitted to use the location where they sign up. If you sign up for the incorrect location, you can easily re-register at your preferred gym.

Delaware Planet Fitness locations

301 Main St, Christiana

1005 N State St, Dover

703 North Broad St, Middletown

696A N Dupont Blvd, Milford

28595 DuPont Blvd #5, Millsboro

148 Sunset Blvd, New Castle

53 Marrows Rd, Newark

800 Norman Eskridge Hwy, Seaford

4221 Concord Pike, Wilmington

2201 Farrand Dr, Wilmington

900 S Justison St, Wilmington

