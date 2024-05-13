When is the last day of school in Delaware? The answer varies across public schools
You're already thinking about it.
Is summer camp lined up? Do you have any beach weekends planned? Are you ready for your tiny scholars to be free from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.? Because school is almost out. And students will soon have nothing but the warm months of summer ahead of them.
If you're looking for a quick answer, it certainly could be time to start asking: When is the last day of school in Delaware? For most, that's coming by the first and second weeks of June.
Here we'll layout the final day of studies for students across Delaware's public school districts, according to Delaware Department of Education's calendar. For a complete list for charter schools, DOE has another calendar online.
Education roundup: Bills look to boost Delaware child care standards, student mental health
Who's running in your district? Delaware's school board election guide
Last day of school for Delaware school districts
Colonial
Wednesday, June 5
Seaford
Wednesday, June 5
Indian River
Wednesday, June 5
Laurel
Thursday, June 6
Sussex Technical
Thursday, June 6
Lake Forest
Thursday, June 6
Red Clay Consolidated
Friday, June 7
POLYTECH
Friday, June 7
Caesar Rodney
Friday, June 7
Smyrna
Friday, June 7
Woodbridge
Friday, June 7
Brandywine
Friday, June 7
New Castle County Vo-Tech
Monday, June 10
Milford
Tuesday, June 11
Cape Henlopen
Tuesday, June 11
Appoquinimink
Wednesday, June 12
Christina
Wednesday, June 12
Delmar
Thursday, June 13
Capital
Friday, June 14
Got a story? Contact Kelly Powers at 231-622-2191 or kepowers@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: When is the last day of school in Delaware before summer break?