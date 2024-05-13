When is the last day of school in Delaware? The answer varies across public schools

You're already thinking about it.

Is summer camp lined up? Do you have any beach weekends planned? Are you ready for your tiny scholars to be free from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.? Because school is almost out. And students will soon have nothing but the warm months of summer ahead of them.

If you're looking for a quick answer, it certainly could be time to start asking: When is the last day of school in Delaware? For most, that's coming by the first and second weeks of June.

Here we'll layout the final day of studies for students across Delaware's public school districts, according to Delaware Department of Education's calendar. For a complete list for charter schools, DOE has another calendar online.

Education roundup: Bills look to boost Delaware child care standards, student mental health

Who's running in your district? Delaware's school board election guide

Last day of school for Delaware school districts

Colonial

Wednesday, June 5

Seaford

Wednesday, June 5

Indian River

Wednesday, June 5

Laurel

Thursday, June 6

Sussex Technical

Thursday, June 6

Lake Forest

Thursday, June 6

Red Clay Consolidated

Friday, June 7

POLYTECH

Friday, June 7

Caesar Rodney

Friday, June 7

Smyrna

Friday, June 7

Woodbridge

Friday, June 7

Brandywine

Friday, June 7

New Castle County Vo-Tech

Monday, June 10

Milford

Tuesday, June 11

Cape Henlopen

Tuesday, June 11

Appoquinimink

Wednesday, June 12

Christina

Wednesday, June 12

Delmar

Thursday, June 13

Capital

Friday, June 14

Got a story? Contact Kelly Powers at 231-622-2191 or kepowers@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: When is the last day of school in Delaware before summer break?