Get free entry to any of more than 400 national parks in Florida, US. Here's what to know

Does spring have you itching to get outside?

The National Park Service has a solution: Celebrate National Park Week as it kicks off with free entry to all national parks in the United States.

And that's not just national parks, but also all 429 sites under the National Park System, which includes everything from battlefields to seashores.

The National Park Service lists 11 parks in Florida. Here's useful information about the celebration and a guide to Florida sites.

What is National Park Week?

National Park Week is a "celebration of everything parks," according to the National Park Service.

There are more than 400 national parks across the U.S., including several in Florida.

The week not only encourages people to visit a park — or parks! — but urges everyone to "discover what the National Park Service does through its programs and partnerships to preserve natural and cultural heritage and provide recreational opportunities in places across the country — and even the world!"

Enjoy free entry into all national parks on April 20

Entrance fees will be waived on April 20, 2024, to kick off the nine-day celebration and "to encourage everyone to enjoy their national parks in person."

Themes for each day of National Park Week:

What 11 national parks are in Florida?

The National Park Service lists 11 national parks in Florida. Here they are, along with a description or history from the park service:

The freshwaters of the Big Cypress Swamp, essential to the health of the neighboring Everglades, support the rich marine estuaries along Florida's southwest coast. Conserving over 729,000 acres of this vast swamp, Big Cypress National Preserve contains a mixture of tropical and temperate plant communities that are home to diverse wildlife, including the endangered Florida panther.

Location : Nathaniel P. Reed Visitor Center, 33000 Tamiami Trail East, Ochopee 34141. Map

Website

Phone : 239 695-2000

Hours : Big Cypress National Preserve is open for public use 24 hours a day year round.

Size: 729,000 acres.

Within sight of Miami, Biscayne protects a combination of aquamarine waters, emerald islands, and coral reefs. Evidence of 10,000 years of human history is present, from prehistoric tribes to shipwrecks and pineapple farmers to presidents. For many, the park is a boating, fishing, and diving destination, while others enjoy the peaceful scenery.

Location : 9700 S.W. 328th St., Sir Lancelot Jones Way, Homestead 33033. Map.

Website

Phone : 305-230-1144

Hours : Park waters are open 24 hours a day, all year.

Size: 172,971 acres

Reflect on the barrier island, which is composed of dune, hammock, and lagoon habitat. Explore ancient Timucua shell mounds. The sanctuary is home to thousands of species of plants and animals.

Location : Apollo Visitor Center,7611 S Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach, 32169 Map.

Website :

Phone : 386 428-3384

Hours : Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Size: 58,000 acres

Built by the Spanish in St. Augustine to defend Florida and the Atlantic trade route, Castillo de San Marcos preserves the oldest masonry fortification in the continental United States and interprets more than 450 years of cultural intersections.

Location : 11 South Castillo Drive, Saint Augustine, 32084. Map.

Website :

Phone : 904-829-6506

Hours: Open to the public seven days per week except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. First admission is at 9 a.m. and last admission is at 5 p.m. Visitors must exit at 5:15 p.m. The park grounds are closed from midnight until 5:30 a.m.

In May 1539, Conquistador Hernando de Soto’s army of soldiers, hired mercenaries, craftsmen, and clergy made landfall in Tampa Bay. They were met with fierce resistance of indigenous people protecting their homelands. De Soto’s quest for glory and gold would be a four year, four thousand mile odyssey of intrigue, warfare, disease, and discovery that would form the history of the United States.

Location : 8300 De Soto Memorial Highway, Bradenton, 34209. Map.

Website :

Phone : 941-792-0458

Hours : DeSoto National Memorial's trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset. The park's visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. It's closed on New Year's Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Size: 27 acres.

Almost 70 miles west of Key West lies the remote Dry Tortugas National Park. This 100-square mile park is mostly open water with seven small islands. Accessible only by boat or seaplane, the park is known as the home of Fort Jefferson, blue waters, coral reefs and marine life, and a vast assortment of bird life.

Location : 40001 SR-9336 Homestead, 33034. Map.

Website :

Phone : 305-242-7700

Hours : The Dry Tortugas is open 24 hours, seven days a week, including holidays.

Size: 100 square miles

Everglades National Park protects an unparalleled landscape that provides important habitat for numerous rare and endangered species like the manatee, American crocodile, and the elusive Florida panther. It's a World Heritage Site, International Biosphere Reserve, a Wetland of International Importance, and a specially protected area under the Cartagena Treaty.

Location : The park stretches across southern Florida. Map.

Website :

Phone : 305-242-7700

Hours : There are four visitor centers to help you get started. Keep in mind there are two seasons: Wet from May through November, and dry from December through April.

Size: 1.5 million acres

Visit one of the last unspoiled coastal wetlands on the Atlantic Coast. Discover 6,000 years of human history and experience the beauty of salt marshes, coastal dunes, and hardwood hammocks. It's part of the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve.

Location : 12713 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville, 32225. Map.

Website :

Phone : 904-641-7155

Hours : The grounds for Fort Caroline and Kingsley Plantation are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They're closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Size: 46,000 acres

Fort Matanzas National Monument preserves the fortified coquina watchtower, completed in 1742, which defended the southern approach to the Spanish military settlement of St. Augustine. It also protects approximately 300 acres of Florida coastal environment containing dunes, marsh, maritime forest, and associated flora and fauna, including threatened and endangered species.

Location : 8635 A1A South St. Augustine, 32080. Map.

Website :

Phone : 904-471-0116

Hours : Open daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. There is no ferry service to Fort Matanzas on Tuesdays.

Size: The fort itself was built on less than 2 acres.

Millions of visitors are drawn to the Gulf of Mexico for Gulf Islands National Seashore's emerald coast waters, magnificent white beaches, fertile marshes and historical landscapes

Location : The islands are located in the Gulf of Mexico south of Florida's Panhandle and Mississippi. Map.

Website :

Phone : 850-934-2600

Hours : Operating hours vary depending on location and season.

Size: America's largest national seashore is composed of 13 unique areas spanning two states and over 160 miles from east to west.

The Timucuan Preserve includes Fort Caroline and Kingsley Plantation. The Timucuan Preserve can be reached by boat, bike, car, RV or foot.

Location : 12713 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville, 32225. Map.

Website :

Phone : 904-641-7155

Hours : The National Park sites within the preserve are open Wednesday-Sunday, except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. The preserve headquarters is open 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Size: 46,000 acres.

