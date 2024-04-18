Free energy consultations to be offered Tuesday at Nobles County Library

Apr. 18—WORTHINGTON — Representatives from the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota will be at the Nobles County Library in Worthington Tuesday afternoon to provide free energy bill consultations for people. That evening, they will present a free informational program to help households navigate the energy transition.

Individuals who would like a free 30-minute consultation are urged to schedule an appointment by calling the Nobles County Library at (507) 295-5340. Appointments will be offered between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The evening program begins at 6:30 and is slated to last about an hour with time for questions.

Carmen Carruthers, outreach director with the CUB, said the consultations are for anyone seeking ways to save money on their energy bills or contemplating home improvements and are looking for ways to incorporate energy savings into the project.

"We offer customized suggestions and ... can connect people to different resources — a rebate on home improvement or assistance programs to help pay their bills," said Carruthers. "Some just want to know if they're in the normal range or if there are ways to reduce their energy bills but still stay comfortable."

During the evening program, Carruthers said attendees will be provided information on how to navigate the energy transition.

"There's a lot going on with how we generate energy and how our homes will be using energy," she said. "There's a lot of interest across the state in reducing our carbon impact."

The meeting will offer broader ideas for people to consider, but Carruthers said if people have specific questions, they will address them at the meeting or plan a follow-up conversation.

"We'll talk about energy efficiency in general — making your home more comfortable and requiring less energy to keep it comfortable," she added. "We also just want to hear from people — what are their basic questions about clean energy? Do they have concerns? What improvements might they be interested in doing?"

Carruthers said CUB is available to help plan improvements for energy savings, much like people create a financial plan.

"We really approach (the program) as providing information so people can make good decisions for their household," she said, adding that CUB's role is to assist people and connect them to resources.

The program is open to anyone, regardless of income.

"We'll be giving an overview of different incentives and rebates available for energy reduction," Carruthers said, noting federal, state and local utility rebates that are available to encourage people to conserve energy.

Individuals who are interested in an energy consultation but can't attend Tuesday afternoon's event are encouraged to contact Carruthers at (651) 300-4701, ext. 2 to schedule a remote meeting or have a consultation via phone.

CUB also offers sessions on its website, cubminnesota.org, each month to provide information to consumers.