How to get a free 6-piece chicken nugget from McDonald's this Wednesday

If you've been craving chicken nuggets, Wednesday is your day to go out to lunch.

McDonald's will offer customers a free 6-piece Chicken McNugget on Wednesday, May 22, complete with nuggets and a choice of dipping sauce. No additional purchase is required.

To get the deal, customers need to order through the McDonald's app, which often features special promotions and rewards. The offer is available for one day only at participating restaurants across the U.S.

McDonald’s focused on affordability: What we know after reports of $5 meal deals.

How to get a free 6-piece McNugget

To cash in on the mid-week freebie, simply download the McDonald's app and join the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. You will need to use an email address to make an account or sign in.

Come Wednesday, select the deal from the "Rewards & Deals" menu in the app. The McDonald's app can be used to order food for pickup or delivery, track and earn points towards free items and view regularly-rotating coupons and specials, such as BOGO items and discounted meals.

You can get a free 6-piece nugget on Wednesday.

Is McDonald's nixing free refills: Here's what to know as chain phases out self-serve drink machines

Other chicken nugget deals

If you pay for chicken on Wednesday, you're doing it wrong.

McDonald's is offering a nugget freebie this Wednesday only, but Wendy's recently announced plans to offer free chicken nuggets every week to celebrate the launch of its new 50-piece Nuggs Party Pack.

Starting this Wednesday, the bucket of nuggets will become available in stores across the U.S., with the option of classic crispy or spicy flavors. To mark the occasion, Wendy's will also begin offering free 6-piece nuggets with any purchase in the Wendy's app every Wednesday.

Buffalo Wild Wings is also getting in on curing the mid-week blues with its own chicken sale.

The company said it is offering an all-you-can-eat deal on boneless wings and fries for $19.99 every Monday and Wednesday through July 10 at restaurants nationwide.

Customers can get the wings in any of the brand's 26 sauces and seasonings, including mango habanero, lemon pepper, original buffalo, Thai curry and Nashville hot, among many others. Honey sriracha and honey garlic sauces are also available for a limited time.

McDonald's deals

McDonald's is “laser-focused on affordability" after rising prices have resulted in public scrutiny and reduced foot traffic. In a bid to win customers back, McDonald's has doubled down on deals, saying that more will be coming this summer.

Last week, it was reported that McDonald's locations around the country will soon be rolling out a $5 meal deal with a choice of McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries, and a choice of drink.

"Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they face elevated prices in their day-to-day spending, which is putting pressure on the industry," Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in a late April first-quarter earnings call. "It's imperative that we continue to keep affordability at the forefront for our customers."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's giving away free chicken nuggets: How to get them