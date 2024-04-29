Four peregrine falcons hatch atop Superman Building; Audubon camera lets you see them

PROVIDENCE – The city has four new, tiny, furry residents living high above downtown.

Four peregrine falcons have hatched in their nest box atop the Superman Building, according to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.

The Audubon Society has a webcam that enables people to watch the eyas, or hatchlings, and their parents.

"HAPPY HATCH DAY! The first Providence Peregrine egg hatched this morning," the Audubon Society said in a Facebook post Friday with a video of three eyas being fed. (The fourth hadn't hatched yet.)

The post features photographs of the "both proud parents on hatch day," the first feeding, the "first glimpse of the eyas" and their mother eating an eggshell eggshell to replenish her calcium levels after producing the four eggs."

An newly hatched eya is fed.

"Look closely when the adult #ProvidencePeregrines lift off the nest – can you see the pipping holes on any of the other eggs?" the post says. "The eyas (Peregrine hatchling) use their egg tooth on the tip of their beak to punch a small hole (or "pip") in the egg to breathe air. They will then fully emerge 12-24 hours later."

More: What killed Cranston bald eagle? Wildlife rehabilitator thinks rat poison is killing raptors

Peregrine falcons are "regarded by falconers and biologists alike as one of the noblest and most spectacular of all birds of prey," according to the Audubon Society's Guide to North American Birds. They're among the world's fastest birds and may reach 200 miles per hour as they dive for prey, the Audubon Society says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Four peregrine falcons hatch atop Superman Building in Providence