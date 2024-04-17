Founder of women's support network visits OKC's new Magdalene House: 'Love is the sole force for change'

The Rev. Becca Stevens, founder of Magdalene House Nashville and Thistle Farms support network for women, is seen on April 10 at the new Magdalene House OKC residential program for women in Oklahoma City.

A new Oklahoma City residential program for women will succeed if it is adequately funded, leaders are committed and supporters look for all the ways they can help those in need of hope and second chances.

But the Rev. Becca Stevens, founder of Magdalene House Nashville and the national Thistle Farms network, said all of these factors contributing to favorable outcomes for the new Magdalene House OKC will need an important ingredient to enhance its mission: love.

"Love is the sole force for change," she said.

Stevens, 60, an Episcopal priest, author and chaplain at St. Augustine's Episcopal Chapel at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, recently shared her recipe for the local program's success at a spring luncheon held to raise awareness and additional funds for Magdalene House OKC.

The new social enterprise was founded by the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma as a nonprofit organization offering a residential program with recovery and healing support for women who have experienced abuse, sexual exploitation, addiction or incarceration.

The Oklahoma City program is part of Stevens' Thistle Farms support network for women. During her recent visit to the metro area, she toured the residential home where the program's first three participants are currently living. She said the home was "beautiful" and praised Magdalene House OKC leaders' efforts to make it an inviting haven for program participants.

"You have no idea there's so many people, in so many cities who are trying this, and they would just love to have what you've built here. It is stunning," Stevens said.

Magdalene House OKC staff members Lakitia Bates, program director, and Shannon Hartsock, executive director, pose for a photo at a luncheon at All Souls' Episcopal Church.

"I love that you and I together have helped grow a large network. Seventy-five communities are open with over 600 beds."

Magdalene House OKC leaders, like the Rev. Tim Baer and the Rev. Dana Orwig, have said the local program is based on Steven's Magdalene House Nashville that she opened in 1997 with five women who had experienced addiction, trafficking and violence as the first residents.

Baer, the Magdalene House OKC board chairman and rector of Yukon's Grace Episcopal Church, and Orwig, a Magdalene House OKC board member and deacon at Grace Church, said women may live at Magdalene House OKC at no cost for up to two years as they pursue sobriety, self-worth, health and financial independence.

Baer said the first program participant arrived in January. He said two of the three current participants entered the Magdalene House OKC program after leaving prison, and the third participant, who had been incarcerated, arrived after participating in a sobriety program.

The priest said program was prepared to welcome its first residents once key staff members were hired, particularly Shannon Hartsock, the program's executive director, and Lakitia Bates, who serves as program director. He and other Magdalene House OKC leaders have said Oklahoma's high female incarceration rate was one of the reasons for starting the residential program because there is an ongoing need for programs offering aid to women after they get out of prison.

Staff members for the Magdalene House OKC and Magdalene House/Thistle Farms network are seen on April 10 in Oklahoma City. In the front row from left are the Rev. Tim Baer, Terrie Moore and Donna Spears. In the back row from left are Becca Stevens, Lakitia Bates and Shannon Hartsock.

'Love letter to God'

Stevens told the Oklahoma luncheon crowd not to wait to be inspired to help women and others in need of love, hope and support. She said offering such aid should be a commitment.

"That is what love is, to do the work," Stevens said.

The money or commerce to operate the program will be part of what she described as the "love economy." Finally, she encouraged Magdalene House OKC supporters to be curious about how they can best help women in need of care. And she said it will be important to help the women become the "heroes" of their own stories as they seek better lives.

When the residential program leaders and supporters do all these things, "you can live this life as a love letter to God," Stevens said.

She said she has heard the stories of women coming from horrible situations and difficult circumstances who need love and care of the church and surrounding communities.

"I've heard this story told in 27 different languages about the toll this takes on women's lives," Stevens said.

"When you invest in women, you heal whole communities."

How to help

For more information about Magdalene House OKC, go to https://magdaleneokc.org/. For information about the Thistle Farms network, go to https://thistlefarms.org/.

