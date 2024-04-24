Former Pee Wee + Sweets Bakehouse spot across from Revolutsia about to get a new tenant

The spot where Pee Wee + Sweet’s Bakehouse once operated is about to get a new tenant.

Husband-and-wife Imani and Fontraz’e Wheaton, who opened their Noble Nine Bakery about three years ago but have been operating it only at pop-up markets, have been looking for a brick-and-mortar space for at least a year. The vacant Pee Wee + Sweets spot at 2724 E. Central — in a pastel-colored strip center just across the street from the Revolutsia shipping container mall — turned out to be ideal.

The new Noble Nine space is not open to the public just yet: The Wheatons are too busy preparing for several pop-up markets. But it should be in the next two to three weeks, Imani said. When it does open, customers will be able to grab Noble Nine’s baked goods to go or to enjoy at one of a few tables inside the shop and outside on the front patio.

Fontraz’e and Imani Wheaton are the owners of Noble Nine Bakery, which has been operating as a pop-up business for the past three years. They’re about to open their first brick-and-mortar store.

Imani said she left a career as a Wichita middle school teacher to start the bakery with her husband, who still works another job. The couple, who have been married about three years, realized when they met that they’d both been the dessert makers in their families when they were growing up.

“Both of us have influence from working in the kitchen with our mothers,” Imani said. “When we met, we started talking and found out we both were the bakers, and since we already were doing it for our families, we thought, ‘Why don’t we share with others?’”

Both have their specialties. Imani excels at cakes, pies and puddings. She’s also the decorator. Fontraz’e is good at banana bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies and lemon bars.

Noble Nine Bakery sells cookies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, cupcakes and more.

The bakery also has become known for its 7UP Pound Cake, which Imani makes using a recipe passed down from an elderly woman from her church who she considered a grandmother. The woman has since passed away, Imani said, but the recipe is still a favorite, especially at the holidays.

Noble Nine also makes baked goods for people with dietary restrictions and sells vegan, sugar-free and gluten-sensitive items.

“We believe no one should be without their sweets,” Imani said. “Those sweets are connections to the family.”

The Wheatons will update their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts when they’ve chosen an official opening date. In the meantime, people can try their sweets at the Spring Pop Up at Hopping Gnome Brewing, which happens from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1719 E. Victor St.