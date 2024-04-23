Will the force be with you? Try the new 'Star Wars' inspired blue milk by TruMoo.

If you're a Star Wars fan, you've probably wanted to try the blue milk in 'Star Wars: A New Hope,' at least once. Well, now you can find it in a store near you.

What is 'Star Wars' blue milk?

In the film, the milk comes from the fictional banthas, large, furry mammals. Until recently, you had to travel to Disney Parks to find blue milk.

Now, TruMoo is releasing the vanilla-flavored blue milk in collaboration with Lucasfilm and bringing the drink to local aisles.

While the versions at Disney Parks are a frozen blend of coconut and rice milk, TruMoo's version is flavored cow's milk.

Where can I find TruMoo's 'Star Wars' blue milk near me?

The cosmic milk will be available in Iowa toward the end of April through July 2024 while supplies last, said Kim O'Brien, a spokesperson for TruMoo.

Hy-Vees all over Iowa will carry the milk, as well as Fareways in northeast Iowa and some Walmarts in the state, according to O'Brien.

The blue milk is also being offered by other brands owned by Dairy Farmers of America in other parts of the country.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: TruMoo releasing blue milk to celebrate Star Wars, May the 4th