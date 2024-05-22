Food Truck Union celebrates first Sunday of 2024 season in City Park over Memorial Day weekend

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Food Truck Union (FTU) is celebrating its first Sunday of the 2024 season over Memorial Day weekend in City Park after construction on Goodnight Avenue delayed its opening.

According to the FTU, food trucks will be at City Park on Sunday, May 26, from 11 a.m. until dusk. Those interested in tasting the local flavors can find the trucks parked on Goodnight Ave. across from the City Park Rides and the Zoo. Don’t worry if you can’t make it out this weekend, as the FTU will continue to serve at City Park each Sunday through Labor Day.

“We feel like it is rare to find a City where the Zoo, Park Pool, and Park Rides are all open on Sunday afternoon with over 12 options for dining out; from gourmet sweets to outstanding tacos and BBQ,” wrote the FTU. “This makes Pueblo an amazing place to raise a family!”

In addition to City Park, on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., food trucks gather at the southwest corner of Mineral Palace Park and will continue the tradition through Nov. 1, 2024.

“We close down the road with a City Council-approved legal road closure and the road becomes a pedestrian thoroughfare making for a family-friendly, ADA-accessible, stroller-friendly outing at the park on Fridays when kids in Pueblo are out of school,” FTU wrote.

The FTU has been operating every season since April 2022, and on average, about 1,500 customers attend the Friday outings and up to 7,000 people attend competition and holiday events including on Memorial Day and Cinco De Mayo.

Food trucks participating in FTU 2024 Season:

Café Murillo

Tipsy Rose

Rooster’s Wood Fired Pizza

Sosa’s Pupuseria

Gyro Doner

Tacos El Pantera

Tacos Vallarta

Ice Cream Sammy’s

Happy Ice Snowballz

In addition to the food trucks participating, according to the FTU, this season, Mobile Barbers and mobile dog groomers will be joining the list of vendors. To check out who will be featured weekly, visit the FTU Facebook page for updates.

“All of our trucks and vendors are fully compliant and current with the City of Pueblo, Sales Tax, and health department and are spot-checked weekly,” FTU said. “All of the members of the Food Truck Union are outstanding business owners who have sought to create remarkable food for their community.”

Food truck owners that have participated in the FTU in previous years have been so successful they have moved on to brick-and-mortar locations including; Vicy and Daniel Stone of The Sacred Bean, Ryan Miller of Up In Smoke BBQ, Andrew Diaz of For Goodness Shakes, and most recently, Three Amigos Sno-Balls and Thunderzone West, which just opened last week.

The FTU said it is open to new members throughout the season and more information about how to register can be found, here.

For inquiries about scheduling food trucks from the FTU for school, charity, or business events, email Thefoodtruckunion@gmail.com.

