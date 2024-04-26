Folks who like to cook (or want to learn) should visit this new O’Fallon business

A new business that will appeal to cooks, bakers and foodies will host a grand opening event Saturday, April 27, in O’Fallon.

And if, like me, you’ve been missing places like World Market or Bed Bath & Beyond for the fun kitchen stuff, then Toast & Table is for you.

Owned by Stacy Fangmeyer and Amanda Krause, Toast & Table is a kitchen store offering quality kitchen gadgets and supplies that won’t break the bank.

Toast & Table co-owner Stacy Fangmeyer

Overall view of the shop floor at Toast & Table in O’Fallon

From the outside, the shop doesn’t look very big, but inside the place is very spacious with a lot of goods.

With shelves of pots and pans, baking dishes, utensils, dishes, serving trays and so much more, this is going to be one of those places neither the husband nor I can go to unsupervised.

Just like when World Market was in Shiloh. (He cooks; I bake.)

Whether your culinary abilities include making roasts, casseroles and pies or assembling charcuterie boards and pouring wine, you will find everything you need at Toast & Table.

Pots, pans, cast iron and dutch ovens available at O’Fallon’s Toast & Table

Shelves of drinkware, trays and other items at Toast & Table in O’Fallon

Toast & Table has cast iron, dutch ovens, baking pans and sheets, mixing bowls, ramekins, knives, grilling tools, juicers, peelers, drinkware … There’s even a baking tray for dog bone-shaped treats.

I could go on. And on.

Fangmeyer said she spent years researching vendors that aren’t too pricey but made high-quality, long-lasting products.

The goods are budget-friendly for everyone to afford, she said. A few luxury items are available for gifts, for others or for oneself.

I’ve already started a wish list.

Make some treats for your dogs with this fun baking pan and treat mix set. Use the tray later to make treats of your own.

Learn to cook

In addition to selling kitchen wares, Toast & Table is also a teaching kitchen.

The shop has a kitchen area along the back wall and is set up to provide an intimate atmosphere.

There are ovens, a sink and a spacious island to prepare ingredients and cook. Portable induction cooktops will be used, one for every two people.

Another view of Toast & Table’s shop floor

The Toast & Table website has a page with recipes that include chicken (or turkey) pot pie soup, grilled pork tenderloin, breakfast skillet hash and many other dishes.

They’re the kinds of recipes folks can learn to make in the offered classes as well as at home.

Fangmeyer said they are still interviewing chefs to teach classes. She’s also open to meeting anyone with cooking experience (or just a love of cooking) willing to lead classes.

Baking classes are something she hopes to include too, as she’s trying to learn herself.

Classes will take place Thursday-Saturday after hours and will accommodate up to 10 per class.

Fangmeyer said that eventually classes will be added for kids and other events (which I’ll keep in mind for a future girls’ night).

Getting started, getting settled

Fangmeyer and Krause met at Stifel Nicolaus, where they both previously worked.

They would talk about food and cooking, recipes, kitchen tools and gadgets, and eventually decided to start a business.

Fangmeyer said she and Krause were able to get started through their experience with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2023 Metro East Startup Challenge, in which they won second place.

This view of Toast & Table shows the grilling tools, travel tumblers, branded items and a hand-washing station.

Toast & Table started as an online endeavor. They launched the website last July after working on ideas for 2.5 years.

Fangmeyer said starting online was helpful. It helped them learn details regarding sales tax and shipping.

Krause and Fangmeyer learned everything about their business through hands-on experience and by attending trade shows.

They visited a business in Rogers, Arkansas – Honeycomb Kitchen Shop, another women-owned kitchen store and teaching kitchen.

They took a cooking class there and learned about the business from the owners.

Fangmeyer and Krause started looking for a brick and mortar for their business last summer.

They knew they wanted someplace special that was within walking distance of other local businesses.

Places they looked at were either too big or too small, rent was too high, or the place needed too much work.

In August, they learned that Birch Market would close its O’Fallon location, so Fangmeyer called the property owner.

As first-time business owners, it took some convincing for the landlord to accept them as tenants. They were able to secure the 1,300-square-foot property, and the space was vacated by Birch Market in February.

The space and layout was all a perfect fit and move-in ready, according to Fangmeyer. To save time and money, everything for the kitchen was built around the existing plumbing and electrical.

She said the landlord didn’t want new holes drilled into the existing white-tiled wall. So they got creative with the shelving – it’s suspended from the ceiling (and it looks great).

It was “tough and a long wait to get in here,” said Fangmeyer.

She said they want customers to be comfortable at Toast & Table, to ask questions, have fun and learn things they can use at home.

This display includes jams, seasonings and plant seeds

Must-have mugs for pet parents

About Toast & Table

Toast & Table is located at 227 W. 1st. St., Unit B, in O’Fallon.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday starting May 2.

Classes will start in May or June and take place after retail hours.

For more information, visit toastandtable.com or follow the business’ Facebook page.