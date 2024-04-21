Flower to flower, regional festivals spring up

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Just about the time one colorful regional floral spectacle is closing out, another one is sprouting up around the corner.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm announced that its Tulip Festival will be closing on April 28, roughly a week earlier than initially anticipated. Festival endurance is invariably tied to weather whims. Still, this 2024 tulip season near Monitor has yielded many brilliant, colorful photos that Wooden Shoe has shared online and on Facebook.

And good color is expected through the last weekend of April.

“It has been a great season so far,” festival organizer Emily Iverson said in mid April.

Meanwhile, roughly 17 miles southwest of Wooden Shoe the irises will soon be peaking up at Schreiner’s Gardens north of Keizer, 3625 Quinaby Road NE (about where Quinaby Road intersects with 35th Ave. west of Hwy. 99E and east of River Road N.

Schreiner’s announced that its 2024 Bloom Season event will take place from May 10-31. Whether you are a green thumb or a flower enthusiast, this event features more than 500 named irises at what is described as the largest iris farm in the country.

