Florida's Ravine Gardens is a natural time capsule with suspension bridges, azaleas

ORLANDO, Fla. — While visiting one historic gem of public land within Florida’s state parks system, tourists can descend over 100 feet down steep, sandy slopes, wander past bright azaleas in bloom or traverse one of two suspension bridges.

Ravine Gardens State Park in Palatka presents a stunning display of historical and natural wonders in a rare steephead ravine ecosystem hardly reminiscent of many parts of Florida. During a daytime visit, it’s a choose-your-own-adventure sort of park where hikers in search of a challenge can embark on the 2.5-mile Azalea Trail, or visitors less inclined toward strenuous trekking can opt to go on a 1.8-mile scenic drive.

The public greenspace, one of nine New Deal-era state parks, was constructed by the Works Progress Administration in 1933 amid the Great Depression. The park was a dream of paving contractor Thomas Gillespie, who partnered with landscape architect Richard Forester to turn the vision into a reality.

“Federal funds hired men to put 95,000 azalea plants in the ground and to build roads and other structures,” reads an informational kiosk at the park’s main trailhead. “The work took four years to complete. The gardens were a city park for almost 40 years.”

While there were once 64 varieties of azaleas planted in the outdoor space, today, there are 18 different kinds that bloom typically from January through March.

Nearly a century after the park opened, modern-day visitors can hike on the 1.8-mile paved Ravine Loop Trail, also open to vehicles for scenic driving, or explore a range of trails within the ravine, some of which are rooty and technical.

It’s possible to start the visit on the 0.6-mile Springs Trail (rated moderate), descend to the 0.72-mile Whitewater Path (rated easy) and then turn onto the 2.5-mile Azalea Trail, which is strenuous and contains both of the park’s suspension bridges. Picnic tables are set up in prime places next to Whitewater Branch, a spring-fed stream fed by more than 100 springs and seeps that flow east into the St. Johns River.

It’s 100 feet from the top of the ravine to the stream at the bottom, a phenomenon resulting from a natural course of erosion over thousands of years. As groundwater leaked through the porous soil onto the sloping surface, the stream carried away sand, resulting in steep 45-degree banks.

In 1970, the gardens became a Florida state park, and it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999. Even though the park doesn’t look exactly as it did during the Great Depression, it’s still possible to find yourself transported to a natural and historic wonderland that hardly resembles other parts of Florida.

Important information

— Location: 1600 Twigg St. in Palatka

— Hours: Open 8 a.m until sundown daily

— Amenities: Benches, bridges, amphitheater, gardens, hiking trails, picnic tables and pavilions, historic sites, accessible amenities, overlooks, parking, playground, restrooms

— Activities: Bicycling, hiking, geocaching, picnicking, reunions and gatherings, tours, scenic drive, wildlife viewing

— Accessibility: The Civic Center is accessible with elevator access. Outdoors, the park offers the paved 1.8-mile scenic drive and trail, accessible picnic pavilions, tables, playground, parking area, fitness area, restroom and cart tours with at least 10 days of notice (contact 386-329-3721 to make arrangements).

— What to bring: Grab a map from the Civic Center or download one to your smartphone. Pack water, snacks or even a full picnic lunch to enjoy in the gardens.

— What not to bring: Florida’s state parks prohibit alcohol (except in designated areas) and the removal or destruction of plants, animals and cultural artifacts. Swimming, bathing and wading are prohibited. Drones are not allowed. Roller skates/blades and skateboards are not permitted.

— Pets: Pets are allowed at Ravine Gardens State Park but must be on a six-foot, handheld leash at all times. Owners must pick up after pets.

— Pro tips: It’s possible to take a brief, hour-long visit to the gardens or spend a half-day exploring all its hidden gems. Take a hike first and then do the scenic drive or vice versa. Azalea City Brewing is a good place to grab a drink after a few hours in the gardens.

— More information: 386-329-3721 or floridastateparks.org