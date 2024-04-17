Fisherman Sandals Are Cool, Comfortable, and Chic. Here Are 9 Of the Best.



Out of all the various kinds of sandals money can buy, fisherman sandals are my favorite. What can I say? I love the look of them—leather straps, a flat footbed, an easy elegance that you can dress up or dress down. I like that they cover toes that I would rather not see, and that they have a nautical vibe that feels so summery.

Sure, you can use fisherman sandals for their intended purpose—fishing—but brands are making them so much better than that nowadays. This is a versatile shoe, ready for anything. Picture this: You're at dinner on your summer vacation, clad in linen pants, a chic polo, and fisherman sandals. Or, you're just spending a hot Saturday around town, with your jeans or khakis or shorts, your favorite T-shirt, a tote bag, and—you guessed it—fisherman sandals.

There are leather options and picks with metal buckles, styles with velcro straps and styles with a platform footbed. There are styles you'll want to wear everyday, and styles that will come to replace your loafers for summer. Everyone from Gucci to JW Anderson has its own rendition on the fisherman sandal, and below, the 9 best picks on the market are waiting to be added to your summer wardrobe.

Shorewood Fisherman Sandals

These are fisherman sandals in the classic, rugged sense. They're the sandals you want to take on an actual fishing trip, thanks to how comfortable and easy they are. And if you wear 'em with jeans or shorts on a summer weekend too, I won't tell anybody.

Shop Now Shorewood Fisherman Sandals amazon.com $39.95

Walkford Fish Flat Sandals

Clarks is a brand known for its comfortable footwear, and this might just be the comfiest style. No matter how far you're walking this summer, this is a shoe built to last and accompany you every step of the way.

Shop Now Walkford Fish Flat Sandals amazon.com $58.25

Oruga Sandals

Camper is the brand I turn to whenever I'm going on vacation in a cobblestone-y city, because its shoes are comfortable AF, but also chic enough to not have to be cropped out for my Instagram photo. This chunky, platform fisherman sandal is a contemporary take on a timeless classic.

Shop Now Oruga Sandals camper.com $132.00

Leather Sandals

Tod's knows how to make even a basic sandal feel like the peak of understated luxury. Crafted from leather, this horseshoe-heel sandal is sleek and chic—perfect for summer weddings, dressy occasions, or even your nicest pair of jeans.

Shop Now Leather Sandals tods.com $1045.00

Barbados Sandals

When I think of a classic fisherman sandal, this is exactly what comes to mind. It's got all the bells and whistles—a velcro strap, a cushiony footbed—and a timeless look that you can take on vacation, to the bar, to a wedding, or to work, with linen or khaki or denim or silk.

Shop Now Barbados Sandals toboot.com $174.99

Fisherman Sandals

Vinny's crafts some of the coolest, sleekest shoes on the market, and these fisherman sandals are part of that rotation. With a large metal buckle, these are a shoe that you can get away with wearing to dinner—where, normally, I'd say sandals are a no-go.

Shop Now Fisherman Sandals nordstrom.com $320.00

Quincy Sandals

With Grenson, it's all about the details. These calf leather sandals are handpainted, and feature a stitched leather sole and Grenson-branded metal buckle. Every step you take will be taken in style.

Shop Now Quincy Sandals grenson.com $305.00

Buckle Sandals

True to Gucci's nature, these sandals are simultaneously groovy, chic, and luxurious. With Gucci's interlocking logo and a metal buckle, these have juuust the right amount of flash to be cool—whether you're wearing them with linen pants or jean shorts.

Shop Now Buckle Sandals gucci.com $1190.00

Fisherman Sandals

JW Anderson keeps it simple and sleek. These understated leather sandals feature an adjustable heel strap with contrast stitching, an embossed logo, and flexible rubber soles.

Shop Now Fisherman Sandals ssense.com $695.00

