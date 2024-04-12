The first Spark by Hilton in Ohio opens in Newcomerstown; 3-story hotel offers 62 rooms

Spark by Hilton recently opened at 200 Morris Crossing Ave. in Newcomerstown. It has 62 rooms with an indoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness room and more.

NEWCOMERSTOWN − A new hotel in Newcomerstown will address a lack of rooms in the region and cater to travelers just off of Interstate 77.

Spark by Hilton Newcomerstown is at 200 Morris Crossing Ave., behind the Wendy's restaurant and Speedway gas station. It's three stories with 62 rooms and managed by Nivea Hospitality. It was formerly a Hampton Inn and took four months to renovate. There are 11 employees, but more will be hired as they expand.

General Manager Megan Bradison said it is the first Spark by Hilton to open in Ohio. It's the hotel chain's premium economy brand. Per Hilton, it seeks to mix value with reliability and comfort. There are about 20 Sparks open in the U.S. right now with more than 200 in the works.

"It was a perfect fit for this property," Bradison said of the Spark brand. "This was due for renovation, so why not do something new with it."

A dining and communal area with tables and chairs at the Spark by Hilton in Newcomerstown. It features a complimentary bagel and coffee bar.

The facility offers an indoor heated pool, hot tub and fitness center. There is a complementary bagel and coffee bar in the mornings. The first floor features public spaces with multi-functional seating and communal tables. The guest rooms have simple, streamlined furniture.

"As the brand grows over time, even half a year to a year, they'll add different amenities," Bradison said.

Bradison said the location is a good central point for Tuscarawas, Coshocton and Guernsey counties while being right off the highway. They've had a few lodgers so far with a mix of people passing through and those who wanted an easy jumping-off point for other activities in the region. For example, Bradison said she's taken inquiries from groups coming in for sports tournaments at Kids America in Coshocton.

A room with two beds at the Spark by Hilton in Newcomerstown. Rooms feature streamlined furniture to make the best use of limited space in the new economy brand from the hotel giant.

She knows that hotel accommodations, even with Airbnbs growing, are a premium for the area where something like a big wedding could wipe out available rooms for a weekend. Bradison said they're willing to work with other hotels in the area when it comes to big events bringing folks in.

"We're really centrally located for different markets for leisure travel and, certainly, for groups as well," Bradison said. "We're going to get overflow from Coshocton and elsewhere as well."

