When is the first day of summer 2024? What to know about the summer solstice

While it may feel like spring showers and storms will never end in Oklahoma, eventually they will give way to the summer heat.

Students are out of school for the summer, but when does summer "officially" start?

Here's what you need to know.

When is the first day of summer 2024?

The first day of summer this year falls on June 20, 2024, according to the Old Farmers Almanac.

The astronomical start to summer varies each year depending on when the summer solstice occurs.

When is the summer solstice?

Summer will start this year at 3:51 p.m. June 20. The summer solstice occurs when the northern hemisphere is at its maximum tilt toward the sun. It is also when the sun reaches the farthest north position, 23.5 degrees from the celestial equator. The location is known as the Tropic of Cancer.

What is the summer solstice?

The easiest explanation for the summer solstice is that it's the longest day and shortest night of the year, or the day with the most hours of sunlight.

This phenomenon occurs because on the solstice, the sun travels its northernmost path in the sky, bringing the Northern Hemisphere sunlight at the most direct angle all year.

When the northern half of the globe is experiencing the summer solstice, the Southern Hemisphere will have its shortest day of the year, or the winter solstice. Summer solstice for the southern half of the globe will take place in December, when winter begins in the north.

When does meteorological summer start?

While most people accept the solstice as the official marker of summer, meteorologists look at things a little differently.

The meteorological seasons are broken up into three-month periods that remain the same each year, according to AccuWeather. These groupings are determined by the annual temperature cycle, and make it easier to calculate seasonal statistics.

Meteorological summer begins on June 1 and ends Aug. 31 each year.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When is the first day of summer 2024? What is the summer solstice?