Findlay Market named among best public markets in US, ranks above North Market in Columbus

Findlay Market was ranked the sixth-best public market in the country by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Ohio's oldest operating municipal market topped public markets in Boston, Seattle and Napa, California. Findlay Market also ranked above North Market Downtown in Columbus, but below Cleveland's West Side Market.

Selections for USA TODAY's 10Best rankings are nominated by a panel of industry experts, vetted by 10Best editors and then voted on by the public. Cincinnati has won in several 10Best categories this year, including best street art, botanical garden, marathon and riverwalk.

Cincinnati's historic Findlay Market is among the top 10 public markets in the country, according to USA TODAY readers.

Here are the 10 finalists for best public market:

Milwaukee Public Market (Milwaukee, Wisconsin). Eastern Market Detroit (Detroit, Michigan). Reading Terminal Market (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania). West Side Market (Cleveland, Ohio). Ferry Building Marketplace (San Francisco, California). Findlay Market (Cincinnati, Ohio). Boston Public Market (Boston, Massachusetts). North Market Downtown (Columbus, Ohio). Pike Place Market (Seattle, Washington). Oxbow Public Market (Napa, California).

USA TODAY is owned by The Enquirer's parent company, Gannett.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati's Findlay Market named among best public markets in America