Smale Riverfront Park named best riverwalk in America by USA TODAY, beats out San Antonio

Cincinnati has the best riverwalk in the country, according to USA TODAY's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Queen City's Smale Riverfront Park was ranked the No. 1 riverwalk by readers, beating out riverwalks in San Antonio, Texas; Tampa, Florida; Wilmington, North Carolina and more.

The Little Miami Scenic Trail, which runs through Greater Cincinnati, also ranked No. 10 for best recreational trail. Downtown Cincinnati's Fountain Square nabbed the No. 10 spot for best public square.

Selections for USA TODAY's 10Best rankings are nominated by a panel of industry experts, vetted by 10Best editors and then voted on by the public. Earlier this year, Cincinnati also won 10Best categories for street art, best botanical garden and best marathon.

Smale Riverfront Park is the No. 1 riverwalk in America, according to USA TODAY's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Here are the 10 finalists for best riverwalk:

Smale Riverfront Park – Cincinnati, Ohio. Woldenberg Riverfront Park – New Orleans, Louisiana. Waterfront Park – Louisville, Kentucky. Tampa Riverwalk – Tampa, Florida. Riverfront Park – Spokane, Washington. San Antonio River Walk – San Antonio, Texas. Riverfront Fort Wayne – Fort Wayne, Indiana. Wilmington Riverwalk – Wilmington, North Carolina. Charles River Esplanade – Boston, Massachusetts. Scioto Mile – Columbus, Ohio.

USA TODAY is owned by The Enquirer's parent company, Gannett.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati's Smale Riverfront Park named best riverwalk in America