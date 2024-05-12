Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum hosts first annual BBQ competition

FERRUM, Va. (WFXR) — One staple in the community has started a new and savory tradition!

On Saturday, May 11, the Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM) hosted its first annual “Crooked Road BBQ Competition”.

Four local barbecue teams faced off before the judges to present their versions of the perfect BBQ. They were scored on a variety of items like chicken and ribs and the team with the most points was crowned the champion.

“Moonshiners” star Henry Law presented the champion belt to Courtney Price and her husband’s team “All Fired Up”

According to organizers, the event is about celebrating the area’s history while creating community, so the event was free to attend. Along with live music, attendees were able to get food and drinks as well. Local vendors were selling an array of items like sauces from the Fermented Fire Hot Sauce Company and different flavored kettle corn with K&K Kettle Korn.

Ferrum College, multiple counties planning historical moonshine driving trail

“The Crooked Road is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the Crooked Road it runs actually 300 miles. We are the major venue on the east end of the Crooked Road, and it’s all about celebrating the musical heritage of Virginia,” said Bethany Worley, Executive Director of BRIM of Ferrum College. “You can’t be on the Crooked Road without music, so said we had to have music. and of course we have moonshine because that’s our heritage in Franklin County.”

Worley says the event couldn’t have happened without the help of local owners Allen “Buddy” Hancock of Buddy’s BBQ and Rob Amos of Living Proof Beer Company who helped her put the event together.

She says the event will be back next year, and they are working on ways to make the event bigger with more music, more vendors and more activities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.