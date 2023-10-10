Waitresses are dishing about these cushy sneakers — and they're $29 for Prime Day

Sore feet are no fun. And if you have to spend all day on your dogs, the pain and discomfort can make life truly miserable. Amazon shoppers think they've found the perfect solution to foot pain with these comfortable Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes, on sale for Prime Day starting at just $29. Get ready to fall in love with these slip-on sneakers. They have nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from verified buyers, many of which come from those with active jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals and teachers.

Comfort

If anyone knows a thing or two about being quick, it's those who are on their feet all day at work. "Got these for my granddaughter who works at a grocery store and is on her feet all day. She says they are very comfortable. I did size up 1/2 size due to other customer recommendations," shared one reviewer.

Another relies on these sneakers for kitchen shifts: "Great work shoe. I have been wearing this shoe for months now and it Definitely holds up. I work in a kitchen. There is a LOT that goes on in there and I'm a surprised it's still in good shape."

A third chimed in: "The shoes are very soft and fit well. You can walk and wear these for hours your feet are comfortable. You don’t carry a bunch of weight because these shoes are lightweight but very supportive. A friend told me about the shoes. Love them!!!"

You know who else loves a pair of comfy, long-haul kicks? Nurses! "I got these as I’m in nursing school and had to have white sneakers and my feet were always hurting at the end of my clinicals. I switched to these and wow what a difference. My feet no longer hurt. It’s like walking on memory foam."

Score these Amazon shopper-beloved sneakers while they're on sale for Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon)

Fit

These sneakers aren't just designed with comfort in mind — they're also made to be easy to slip in and out of, thanks to their extra-long tongue. Plus, removable and soft insoles hug and contour your feet. In short: They feel (and look like) they're custom-made to fit your foot perfectly.

"These sneakers are so comfortable! Like walking on a cloud. I want every color now! Fits like a glove," noted one five-star reviewer.

Another shopper was so enamored that she bought three pairs: "Lightweight, affordable and more comfortable than my much more expensive Nikes."

Style

Sure, style might not be as important as comfort if you're tooling around on the job, but these sneakers bring both in spades!

One shopper even said they're her go-to when she goes to the happiest place on Earth: "Disney approved. I love these shoes! I wore them for a whole week in Disney and they were very comfortable. I’ve also been wearing them when walking my dogs and I’m still in love. Highly recommend."

"I bought these for work at a local restaurant as they are non-slip, and I often mopped during closing cleanup. While these were intended for work, they are so stylish that I can wear them everywhere! Seriously, I wasn't expecting them to look this nice. Almost similar to Adidas and Nikes," wrote a verified shopper who left a five-star review. "The comfort on these shoes is also next-level insane! I forget I'm wearing shoes, sometimes even after four-plus hours on the job and on my feet. I would pay $100 for this type of comfort!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.