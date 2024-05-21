Find your favorite breweries in one spot at these Bucks County beer festivals

Looking for a fun way to try some of the best beer this region has to offer?

With more than a dozen Bucks County breweries to check out, it's no easy task.

There are several beer festivals to catch over the next few months, giving you plenty of opportunities to tap into the craft beer scene, while enjoying local food and music.

Check out what’s brewing at these upcoming beer festivals happening across Bucks County:

May 25: Haze Fest at Warwick Farm Brewing

Warwick Farm Brewing will be hosting its annual Haze Fest on May 25.

Enjoy a lineup of local bands, food trucks, two hazy IPA collaborations and all your favorite Warwick Farm Brewing beer during its annual Haze Fest. Since parking is limited, carpooling and ridesharing is encouraged. Off-site parking and shuttle service will be made available if needed at Warwick Elementary School.

When: May 25 starting at noon

Where: Warwick Farm Brewing, 800 Almshouse Road, Warwick

More info: warwickfarmbrewing.com

June 1: Vault Brew Fest in Yardley

Vault Brew Fest will takes place June 1, 2024 at Vault Smoke House in Yardley, featuring local and regional breweries, food and live music.

Vault Brew Fest will showcase beers from more than a dozen breweries from Bucks and Montgomery counties, Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley. The event will also feature live music from The Fitch Brothers and barbecue and snacks from Vault Smoke House. A 2oz Vault Brew Fest tasting glass and unlimited pours of beer are included with each general admission ticket, which can be purchased in advance online or at the door.

When: June 1 from 1–5 p.m.

Where: Vault Smoke House, 19 W. College Ave., Yardley

More info: vaultbrewing.com

June 29: Brews and Bites at Pennsbury Manor

Sample artisanal beers, wines, ciders, and spirits from regional breweries at the historic Pennsbury Manor, while enjoying local food truck offerings and live music. Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the gardens and observe 17th century beer brewing demonstrations. Tickets are available online.

When: June 29 from 4­–8 p.m.

Where: Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Road, Morrisville

More info: pennsburymanor.org

Aug. 17: Upper Bucks Brewfest in Quakertown

Upper Bucks Brewfest, presented by Quakertown Alive, features beer sampling, food, live music, artisan vendors, a cornhole tournament and raffles. General admission includes tasting glass, unlimited samplings and a tasting card. VIP tickets are also available for early entry.

When: Aug. 17 from 2–5:30 p.m. (VIP entry at 1 p.m.)

Where: The Park at 4 th , 501 W. Mill St., Quakertown

More info: quakertownalive.com/upperbucksbrewfest

Aug. 24: Fonthill Castle Beer Fest in Doylestown

Fonthill Castle Beer Fest returns August 24, 2024, featuring local and regional craft beers, live music and food in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting on the grounds of the historic Fonthill Castle in Doylestown Township.

Enjoy local and regional craft beers, live music, food, a tailored VIP experience and more at this annual fundraising event, on the grounds of Fonthill Castle, supporting year-round education, community programs and conservation efforts at this National Historic Landmark site. Tickets range from $25 to $175.

When: Aug. 24 from 2–5 p.m. (VIP entry at 1 p.m.)

Where: Fonthill Castle, 525 E. Court St., Doylestown (Parking lot entrance off Swamp Road)

More info: mercermuseum.org/beerfest

Sept. 21: Newtown Beerfest

The 15th annual Newtown Beerfest, presented by Newtown Fire and Rescue, features beer tasting, live music, food, cornhole and more. General admission comes with a free souvenir glass. First Tap tickets includes a free glass, special t-shirt, a ticket for a free food item and early admission. Tickets are available online starting June 11.

When: Sept. 21 from 2–5:30 p.m. (First Tap entry at 12:30 p.m.)

Where: The Stocking Works, 410 S. State St., Newtown

More info: newtownbeerfest.org

