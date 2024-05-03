Fashion Outlets officially welcomes Cinnabon

May 3—Cinnabon has made its first home Western New York, nestled in the Fashion Outlets Niagara Falls food court.

The location, which opened back on Feb. 28, officially held its grand opening on Friday with local leaders and its ownership, Milwaukee-based V&J Holding Companies, in attendance.

"We wanted our customers in this area to be able to appreciate Cinnabon," said owner Valerie Daniels-Carter. "We just felt it was appropriate to bring Cinnabon to this mall."

V&J Holdings also operates Auntie Anne's locations in the five main malls in Erie and Niagara counties, with the outlet mall location open since 2008. They plan on opening another Cinnabon in the Walden Galeria in a few weeks.