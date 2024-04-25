Far from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park crowds, these parks are a peaceful alternative

If you're headed to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the spring or summer or fall leaf-peeping seasons, one thing is clear: the park and the surrounding towns are being loved to death.

You only have to experience a Pigeon Forge traffic jam once in your life to make you wonder if seeing the Smokies is really worth it.

With nearly 13.3 million visitors last year, Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw 14% of all national parks visits. But you don't have to suffer along with the multitudes; there’s so much to see in the surrounding area that you can get a wonderful travel experience just outside the park.

Head to the quieter side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

To avoid the crowds and parking woes that plague the East Tennessee side of the park, Erin Ruane from RV Trader told FamilyVacationist.com reporter Ashley Rossi that she recommends visiting Cherokee, North Carolina, which is home to the park’s quieter entrance, Oconaluftee.

“Cherokee is home to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, one of three recognized Cherokee tribes in the U.S.," Ruane said. "While it’s a sovereign nation, visitors are invited to experience the area’s culture through arts and crafts shopping, native elk viewing and historic attractions.”

There is plenty to do in Cherokee itself, including the Oconaluftee Indian Village, where the 18th-century Cherokee lifestyle is preserved via live demonstrations; exploring the Fire Mountain Trails on a mountain bike; the outdoor Mountainside Theatre, which puts on the outdoor drama “Unto These Hills” in the summer, and the Museum of the Cherokee Indian.

Take the road less traveled and try these nearby parks

There are hundreds of national and state parks across the country, which means there are multiple alternatives for nature-lovers who just can't handle crowds.

The National Parks system suggests Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, just two hours away, as a worthy alternative. Encompassing the intersections of Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia, Cumberland Gap contains miles of scenic trails, wildlife and caves for visitors to explore.

This might be a little obvious. But just outside the boundaries of GSMNP is Cherokee National Forest, which is actually separated into two parts by the more famous park. The Cherokee National Forest has 30 developed campgrounds, 30 picnic areas, 700 miles of trail, hundreds of miles of cold water streams and seven whitewater rivers.

The Nantahala National Forest is the largest of the four national forests in North Carolina. Attractions include Whitewater Falls near Cashiers, the highest falls east of the Mississippi, and the Nantahala River, which is popular for whitewater rafting.

The Pisgah National Forest is a land of mile-high peaks, cascading waterfalls, and heavily forested slopes in North Carolina. Comprised of over 500,000 acres, the Pisgah is primarily a hardwood forest with whitewater rivers, waterfalls and hundreds of miles of trails.

Shenandoah National Park extends along the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia and features cascading waterfalls, spectacular vistas, fields of wildflowers and quiet wooded hollows. Skyline Drive runs its length, and a vast network of trails includes a section of the long-distance Appalachian Trail.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Great Smoky Mountains National Park too crowded? Try some alternatives