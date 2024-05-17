Fall River Eats: Pier 52's grand re-opening weekend; dog adoption at Buzzards Bay Brewing

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Fall River area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, see what's on deck for Pier 52's grand re-opening weekend. Plus, a dog adoption event at Buzzards Bay Brewing, weekly specials, ice cream, and even an Appy Hour at Tequila Lime Cantina.

Let’s dig in:

Pier 52 in Fall River.

Pier 52 grand re-opening weekend starts Friday

Another seasonal place is ready to roll for summer.

Pier 52, 52 Ferry St., Fall River, is holding its grand re-opening for the season on Friday, May 17, starting at noon.

The celebration continues all weekend long, with new menu items, and a throwback brunch on Sunday with Justin DuPont, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. That will be followed by acoustic rhythm with Emily Nawrocki, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Reserve your spot at https://tinyurl.com/yp8tkn5s.

Dog adoption event at Buzzards Bay Brewing

Want to meet your new best friend?

Buzzards Bay Brewing, 98 Horseneck Rd., Westport, is hosting a dog adoption event with Lighthouse Animal Shelter on Saturday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy a beverage, food by Fancheezical, and live music with Fourteen Strings, all while helping animals in need.

The food is available starting at 4 p.m., and the live music will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bartender Lean Lapointe and owner/general manager Christina Catelli at Tequila Lime Cantina in Fall River on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Appy Hour at Tequila Lime Cantina

Head over to Tequila Lime Cantina, 197 Bank St., Fall River, Tuesday to Saturday for Appy Hour, from 3 to 6 p.m.

They’ll have $10 fresh-squeezed lime margaritas, plus $6 tacos, $8 taquitos, $10 street corn nachos, and more.

For more information, keep up with Tequila Lime Cantina on Facebook, or give them a call at 774-365-4850.

Weekly specials at Big Daddy King’s BBQ

Check out this week’s specials at Big Daddy King’s BBQ, 610 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy., Swansea.

They’ve got bbq pork or chicken with mac and cheese in a wrap, two chili dogs with chips and soda, two hot dogs with chips and soda, smoked sweet Thai chile wings, and smoked chicken drumsticks.

They take cards, cash, and Apple Pay.

For more information, call 508-965-3751.

Pizza of the month at Sabitado’s Pizzeria

Sabitado’s Pizzeria, 1204 Fish Rd., Tiverton, says May’s pizza of the month is nacho pizza.

It comes with taco sauce, ground beef, nachos, lettuce, and cheese.

Try it for $16.99

Gray’s Ice Cream opens Bristol location for the season

The Tiverton location for Gray’s Ice Cream, 16 E. Rd., is open year-round, but if you want to check out the Bristol location, you’re now in luck.

Gray’s Ice Cream in Bristol, 259 Thames St., is now open for the season.

Visit Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 10 p.m.

The Tiverton location is open daily, from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River Eats: Pier 52 opens; adopt dogs at Buzzards Bay Brewing