Here's how you can help out Bakes for Breast Cancer with POP Culture: Fall River Eats

Owner Lisa Petrizzi-Geller at the newly opened POP Culture in East Freetown.

POP Culture teams up with Bakes for Breast Cancer

POP Culture Cake Pops, 1 Chace Rd., Freetown, has teamed up with Bakes for Breast Cancer.

Bakes for Breast Cancer Massachusetts takes place from Friday, May 10, to Thursday, May 16.

POP Culture will be donating 100% of the proceeds of the double-stuffed Oreos available in the bakery case.

Proceeds will fund life-saving science and breast cancer research.

To help out, all you have to do is stop by POP Culture and treat yourself to a double-stuffed Oreo.

Check out these specials at Dunny’s BBQ

Whichever night you choose to stop by Dunny’s BBQ, 13 N. Main St., Fall River, there’s sure to be something that catches your eye.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, they’ve got a $9 Reuben and fries, for eat-in or take-out customers. From 5 to 9 p.m., dine-in only, they’ve got 75-cent wings. Plus, the Taco Tuesday menu is available, and all draft and craft beers are $6.

Wednesday is burger night. From 5 to 9 p.m., dine-in only, all burgers with fries are $10: brisket melt, saloon burger, BBQ bacon, or cheeseburger.

From 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, dine-in only, enjoy a $15 BBQ sampler. Please note that samplers may sell out.

For more information, call 508-617-8330.

Cereal-flavored macarons at Europa Pastries & Coffee Shop

Europa Pastries & Coffee Shop, 65 Columbia St., Fall River, has cereal-flavored macarons until Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12.

Try the Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or Reese’s Puffs flavors.

New flavors will be released on Tuesday.

Pineapples and aguas frescas at Ice ‘N’ Roll

Enjoy some tropical flavors at Ice ‘N’ Roll, 4263 N. Main St., Fall River.

Right now, you can enjoy any of their signature ice cream flavors served in a pineapple. There’s a limited supply available, through Sunday.

Or, starting on Friday, May 10, refresh yourself with a tropical drink: aguas frescas are back.

Nacho supreme hot dog special at County Fare

County Fare, 937 County St., Somerset, has announced the May special.

This month’s special is the nacho supreme dog, with cheese, Coney sauce, shredded cheddar, and crushed nachos, topped with salsa.

Want it spicy?

You can add jalapeños to it as well.

Snack on pumpkin seeds from Cornerstone Bakery & Restaurant

Looking for a crispy little snack?

Cornerstone Bakery & Restaurant, 1713 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy., Swansea, has just the thing.

They’ve made a batch of seasoned pumpkin seeds, so be sure to stop by to pick some up this weekend.

