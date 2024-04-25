Faith: Creation Care returns us to the original Earth Day

Earth Day started on April 22, 1970, in order to increase awareness of the world’s environmental problems. For the most part this effort has been championed by governmental and environmental groups. In the past few years, though, we’ve seen houses of worship become more involved in Creation Care.

Caring for the Earth is not new to religions. Muslims believe all the natural resources of the Earth are a blessing of Allah (and our Creator) and that on the day of judgment they will be asked, “How did we use, protect and conserve this blessing?” The Quran 30:41 states: “Corruption has appeared on land and sea/ Because of what peoples’ own hands have wrought, /So that they may taste something of what they have done;/So that hopefully they will turn back.” This verse from the Quran reminds us that the challenge of caring for the Earth dates back to the seventh century.

In Judaism, being good stewards of the Earth is more than a tradition, it is part of Jewish law. According to Midrash, the Hebrew commentary on the Torah, when God created the world and the first man, he took that man around and showed him the trees in the garden of Eden and told him, “See my handiworks. How beautiful they are. Be careful not to ruin and destroy my world, for if you do, there is no one to repair it after you.”

Christians in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, are called to experience the world as a joyful mystery to be contemplated with gladness and praise. St. Francis prayer states: “Praise be to you, my Lord, through our Sister, Mother Earth, who sustains and governs us, and who produces various fruit with colored flowers and herbs.”

This past year, houses of worship received some good news for the environment. The Inflation Reduction Act has made it easier for nonprofits and houses of worship to access clean energy funds and tax credits through a program called “direct pay.” The “direct pay” option means nontaxable entities like houses of worship also can benefit from these credits.

Last year, Riverbend Church announced it would install 550 solar panels. This could save $750,000 over the course of 25 years.

The Earth Care Committee at Westminster Presbyterian announced their plans for placing solar panels on their Fellowship Hall. “By producing one-third of our total campus electricity with solar, we help Austin meet its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal. In return, Austin Energy will reimburse us for energy we produce for decades to come," the committee shared.

After 10 years, St David's Episcopal Church has just completed the installation of 570 solar panels. The parish has an active Environmental Guild whose projects include: reusable mugs for coffee hour, single stream recycling, completion of an Austin Energy Audit, landscaping, building a Labyrinth area certified as a National Wildlife Refuge, holding a Creation Care Fair, and Partnering with TreeFolks.

Local churches are taking smaller actions as well. Wes Crawford, worship pastor at Christ’s Church, stated his church is just completing a book study on "Stewards of Eden." They are using Wild Wonder, a curriculum from A Rocha, for their vacation bible school. A Rocha is a global family of conservation organizations working together to live out God’s calling to care for creation ​and equip others to do likewise.

In 2018,the church used A Rocha to complete a site analysis of their property to convert the current landscape to one with all native plants. Crawford said, “Conservation of the Earth is near and dear to my heart, every day, not just on Earth Day.”

All Saints Episcopal Church offers ongoing Creation Care education for adults and children. The parish has made numerous changes to their campus including: solar panels to recharge security cameras, replacement of all lights to LED, installation of window film, decreasing plastic use, and creation of a butterfly garden. It is in the process of replacing the dated heating and air conditioning system to a more energy efficient model and considering options for renewable energy.

Tarrytown United Methodist Church has added native plant landscaping to their grounds and is converting to compostable products in their kitchen. St. John’s United Methodist does not use paper or plastic. They wash all dishes for all events. They are working on re-landscaping with pollinator native plants.

This past Earth Day, 50 years after the first one, Creation Care has become a focus in our local houses of worship. Perhaps this is the dawning of a new era of awareness, and we can once again sing this Psalm: “Let the heavens be glad, and let the Earth rejoice; let the sea roar, and all that fills it; let the field exult, and everything in it. Then shall all the trees of the forest sing for joy.” Psalm 96:11-12

Diane Owens Prettyman is a parishioner at All Saints Episcopal Church, where she is a member of their Central Texas Interfaith Core Team.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Faiths in Austin find ways to be environmental champions