Extremely rare house is one of only 24 built and is for sale in Minnesota. See it

In the early 1950s, the Aluminum Company of America (known as Alcoa) attempted to find a way to incorporate aluminum into architectural structures and came up with the concept of a home, which is called “Alcoa care-free home,” MyAlcoaHome.com says.

However, there were only 24 built The homes were spread over 16 states, including Minnesota, where one has landed on the real estate market in St. Louis Park for $925,000. And boy, is it a colorful — and cool-looking — home.

“Built in 1958 by the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa), and designed by renowned architect Charles M. Goodman, these experimental model homes were artfully crafted to showcase the versatility of aluminum & a new open-concept layout,” the listing on Zillow.com describes.

“Redwood ceilings and walls are surrounded by colorful textured aluminum accents, with two sides of the home wrapped in (new) sliding glass doors & floor-to-ceiling windows, for a captivating bright and open space.”

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,690-square-foot home caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a popular Facebook page that highlights interesting houses up for sale, and folks were pleasantly captivated by the structure and the interior.

“I would live there and not change a thing,” one person posted.

“I’ve heard so much about these. They’re amazing pieces of architecture and look so functional,” another said.

“This is 100% my dream home. Stunning,” someone noted.

“While I’m not big on MCM furniture, this place is wonderful! No changes needed!” one person said.

St. Louis Park is about a 5-mile drive southwest of Minneapolis.

