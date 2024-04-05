Explore the parks, streets and businesses of Larchmont

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

A crossing guard assists children and adults leaving the Chatsworth Avenue Elementary School on March 4 in Larchmont. Public school children in Larchmont attend schools in the Mamaroneck Union Free School District, which serves the villages of Mamaroneck and Larchmont.

Pedestrians walk March 18 along Chatsworth Avenue, which is one of several streets that make up the downtown area of the village. Boston Post Road, Larchmont Avenue and Palmer Road are the other main thoroughfares in the village.

People have lunch recently in Stanz Cafe on Chatsworth Avenue. Owned and operated by Steve Weishaus since 1999, Stanz offers breakfast, lunch, a selection of wine and beers and house-made sodas.

People walk on Chatsworth Avenue in Larchmont along the overpass looking down on the Metro-North train station as well as the New England Thruway, also known as I-95.

Pedestrians walk recently on Boston Post Road. Also known as Route 1, Boston Post Road dates back to the 17th Century and was the first postal route connecting New York City and Boston. Along with passing through Larchmont, the route runs through the other communities along the Long Island Sound in Westchester County and Connecticut.

John Minotti, owner of Sunshine Coffee Roasters on Palmer Avenue, bags freshly roasted coffee beans on March 4. Minotti, who opened his business eight years ago, roasts coffee beans in small batches daily. He recently opened a second location in Rye.

Eddie Gilkrov cuts the hair of Luke Selvaggio, 12, at Jack's Barbershop on March 4. Jack's Barbershop has been in Larchmont for 20 years. Luke said he's been getting his haircut there since he was about 8 years old.

A couple walks March 4 along Chatsworth Avenue. Located within the town of Mamaroneck on the Long Island Sound, the village has a population of approximately 6,500. The earliest known settlers of the area were the Siwanoy Indians. Larchmont was incorporated as a municipality in 1891.

A woman and child walk toward one of the gazebos in Manor Park recently. Manor Park is a 13-acre park on the Long Island Sound and is managed by the Larchmont Manor Park Society.

The Larchmont post office building on Chatsworth Avenue near the intersection of Boston Post Road was dedicated in 1937.

