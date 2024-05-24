Expect heavy traffic at Sand Dunes next several weekends

(ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is warning visitors ahead of Memorial Day weekend that traffic is typically extremely heavy at the park this time of year, and if your plans include the Sand Dunes, be sure to pack your patience.

The National Park Service posted on Facebook and said the congestion this time of year is due to the popularity of Medano Creek, which is at peak flow in late May and early June. The Park Service warned that visitors should be prepared to wait over an hour in a traffic line up to three miles long to enter the park.

Courtesy: National Park Service

After entering, the closest parking may be up to a mile away from the dunes.

Restrooms are also not accessible as visitors wait in line along the entrance road, the Park Service said. The Oasis is the last chance for a restroom before arriving to the visitor center or the Dunes parking lot.

Click here to check on conditions before you head to the park.

The Park Service also reminds visitors that sand sled rentals are at area businesses outside the national park; the Park Service does not rent sand sleds or sandboards.

