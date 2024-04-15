Exclusive: Axel Arigato to Open First U.S. Store in NYC This Summer

Axel Arigato is coming to New York.

After 10 years in business, the Swedish footwear brand is slated to open its first U.S. store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood later this summer.

Located at 273 Lafayette St., which was formerly occupied by Scotch & Soda, the store is expected to offer a selection of hero Axel Arigato footwear styles, including, but not limited, to the popular Area, Onyx, Sphere, Marathon, Clean 90, Genesis and Dice models.

According to the company, the new store will also hold a selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces as well as unique collaborations that Axel Arigato will be launching in 2024 – including an exclusive to NYC capsule collection.

Albin Johansson, chief executive officer of Axel Arigato, told FN that this opening feels like a dream come true.

“Opening a store in New York has always been a dream for the brand – so to finally be able to open in the year of our 10th Anniversary feels really special,” Johansson said. “Axel Arigato has always been about bringing our physical community together, so we’re thrilled to finally be able to do this with our first bricks and mortar space in the USA. We can’t wait to bring our diverse roster of events to our local customer base in New York City!”

Outside of Axel Arigato’s first NYC store. Courtesy of Axel Arigato

Designed with Swedish design studio Halleroed, which worked closely with the brand across multiple stores, the shop will feature a blend of natural and man-made materials, including marble and metal.

“Halleroed are a fantastic collaborative partner when it comes to conceiving our store designs and the nuances of each unique, regional location,” Johansson added. “Their continued work with us fully allows us to articulate our creative vision and bring the Axel Arigato world to life.”

This opening comes just months after the brand signed a new lease to open a 2,500 sq.-ft. store located in London’s Covent Garden neighborhood at Seven Dials.

The new Earlham Street location is expected to carry Axel Arigato’s range of footwear, menswear, womenswear and accessories in an open gallery-style space similar to the brand’s other European stores. This store marks the second London location for the company.

Axel Arigato made its London debut in 2016 with the opening of a 1,668 sq.-ft. store at 19-23 Broadwick Street in Soho. Since then, the company has opened additional stores in Stockholm, Paris, Berlin and Copenhagen, among others.

