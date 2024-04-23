Exclusive: A 65-Acre Equestrian Ranch Outside of Mexico City Is Headed to Auction

Ranch retreats are all the rage, except this one isn’t in rural Texas or Big Sky, Montana; it’s right outside of Mexico City.

Once listed on the open market for $26.2 million, Rancho El Salto, a sprawling 65-acre estate in the colonial village of Valle de Bravo, will go under the hammer next month with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in partnership with Luis Diaz of Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty. According to Concierge, bidding is expected to start between $5 million and $10 million and will commence online on May 15 via the firm’s website. The auction will conclude in person on May 30 at Sotheby’s London as part of its “The Luxury Sales” series. The sale will mark the first time that a piece of high-end real estate will be auctioned live in Europe since Sotheby’s was founded in 1744.

More from Robb Report

An open-air entertainment pavilion includes and a kitchen with a built-in grill and a pizza oven.

“Rancho El Salto is a second-to-none Mexican retreat, offering pristine valley views, endless outdoor experiences, and contemporary elegance,” Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, said in a press statement. “We’re honored to continually offer the world’s most unique properties to well-qualified bidders, with this stunning ranch being just the latest example of our diverse offerings in Mexico and across the globe.”

The estate is nestled in the middle of what’s been dubbed the “Hamptons of Mexico City.” The lakeside enclave of Valle de Bravo, about two and a half hours west of Mexico City’s central district, is known for its array of rivers, waterfalls, and forestry. The tranquil property comprises three natural streams, two artificial lakes, and tons of lush gardens. In addition, the ranch features lots of leisure and recreation options for equestrians and other outdoorsy types. In addition to a riding arena and fully equipped stables for up to 10 horses, think everything from a large swimming pool and a 16-person jacuzzi to a soccer field, a paddle tennis court, and a golf green with nine tees at different distances.

The 65-acre estate includes equestrian facilities, a swimming pool, and a paddle tennis court.

At the center of the stately spread is a dramatic, Tuscan-style country house. Measuring a whopping 19,375 square feet, the digs are decked out with seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four partial bathrooms. The abode also sports a wine cellar, a breakfast terrace, a TV room, and a separate space called the palapa, an open-air entertainment pavilion that overlooks both the mountains and Lake Valle de Bravo. The pavilion includes ample seating and dining spaces, a fire pit, and a bar, as well as a kitchen with a built-in grill and a pizza oven.

“Rancho El Salto is a renowned property and jewel within the glorious Valle de Bravo, as it offers a spectacular opportunity for enjoyment and recreation just as much as relaxation,” added Diaz. “The property can be enjoyed as the perfect family getaway destination or as a potential investment leveraged into the hospitality space; regardless, it offers the most ultra of experiences in a sunny, adventure-driven destination valley.”

Click here to see all the photos of Rancho El Salto.

Rancho El Salto auction

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.