Eva Longoria loves this $9 L'Oreal root touch-up spray that covers grays in seconds

Are you finding gray hairs are growing in faster than you'd like? Well, you can shell out — big — for a salon treatment, risk touching up your roots at home or invest in a root touch-up spray for the days you want to look and feel your best. Way back during COVID quarantine, Eva Longoria opted for a root spray, when salon visits were off limits. She was impressed with the results, and so were we. The actress demonstrated her routine in a video, spraying L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up onto her part to camouflage silver strands. While the pandemic may be behind us, it's always a good time to save big on smart solutions. Magic Root's now only $9 at Amazon, so you might want to consider trying it out for yourself.

"If you’ve been following me, you know I've been going gray," she said. "So I have my favorite solution, Magic Root Cover. This thing's awesome because it has a little nozzle that makes it really specific. Look at how much gray I have and watch this." Longoria sprays the product, in dark brown, from about 6 inches away. Her grays disappear almost immediately.

The Magic Root Cover Up is available in nine shades, opposed to the three that most brands offer, and conceals grays until your next shampoo. With thousands of five-star ratings, it's also super-popular, and we can see why.

"It provides a nice lift to my hair which I love," said this happy customer. "It truly last days without reapplying. I purchase this product regularly. I have dark brown hair and although the darker color is fine, I found the lighter medium brown worked well too."

Another reviewer called it "the best gray concealer out there," adding, "I've been using this line since it came out. I change from red to brunette and the colors match. It gets me through colorings, and being 50, it makes my hair look fuller, too. You won’t regret this product. It doesn’t smudge or drip."

A whole nother kind of 'viral' sensation: Eva Longoria discovered L'Oreal's Magic Root Cover Up during lockdown. (Getty Images)

"My hair grows almost 3/4 inch per month," wrote another reviewer. "As a result, just two weeks after a salon visit, the gray at my part is already noticeable. This ... is a godsend. It provides natural-looking coverage of those pesky grays between salon appointments. The directional spray nozzle makes accurate application a breeze."

"Great product!" this five-star reviewer wrote. "Always a saver. When I can’t get to the salon to get my hair done this saved me so much, even when I didn’t go for like a month or two longer than I should’ve gone. You can always depend on this. And it really matches well with my hair. No one could really tell."

"I got this to spray on the dreadful grays that show up in the part on the top of my head," this reviewer said. "I hate paying the high prices at the salons, so I use this to hide the grays and extend the time between visits."

This final fan called it "a staple I can't live without," though they did have one qualm: "My only slight complaint is that it kind of feels tacky to the touch on your hair."

Another celeb-beloved hair product?

