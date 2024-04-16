Eugene named best place to live in Oregon and one of the best in the U.S.

People pass through the Farmers Market Pavilion on the opening day of the Lane County Farmers Market’s Winter Market in this file photo from Feb. 3. The popular market is part of a unique culture that helped Eugene to place highly on Money.com's recent rankings of the top places to live in the U.S.

Finance publication Money.com has released its annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S., highlighting Eugene as the only ranking city in Oregon.

Ranking 20th on the list, Eugene’s artful culture, academic facilities and natural wonders are touted as just some of the things that make this city one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a release issued with the rankings.

The city’s population of 177,923 is served by numerous award-winning public services. These range from the Eugene Springfield Fire Department with the national Above and Beyond award from the Department of Defense, to the Planning and Development Department’s 2022 Achievement in Community Engagement award for its public engagement process during the Middle Housing Code Amendment process.

A turkey vulture, center, soars over the Willamette Valley adding to a spectacular view of the snow covered Three Sisters for two visitors to the top of Skinner Butte in Eugene in this file photo from Feb. 24.

Money reports that Eugene is “a haven for free spirits and creative minds,” with an “eclectic counterculture” living alongside robust hubs for academia in a valley known for its moderate climate.

The report highlights Eugene’s art and music scene with venues like the Hult Center for the Performing Arts, the WOW Hall and The Big Dirty for a range of live performances. Painted murals can be found on buildings across the city, injecting color and creativity into the sidewalks and roadways. Festivities like the Oregon Asian Celebration, the Oregon Festival of American Music and the Oregon Truffle Festival fill up the city’s events calendar. For those looking to enjoy lush green spaces, the Willamette Valley is home to a number of forest trails, hot springs and waterfalls fit for exploration.

The City of Eugene has been awarded with a Bee City USA certificate yearly since 2018, showing commitment to landscaping with pollinators in mind. Eugene has also received Tree City USA awards since 1979 for its work in creating and preserving treescapes.

Other accolades promoted by the city include the public library’s 2022 award as a “Star Library,” meaning the facility is in the top 3% of public libraries nationwide for cost-effective delivery of key services to the community. Eugene’s public library is no stranger to this award, as it’s been honored with it six previous times.

How does Money decide where the ‘Best Places to Live’ are?

A pair of eggs adorned with googly eyes sit at Wild Child Farm’s booth on the opening day of the Lane County Farmers Market’s Winter Market on Feb. 24.

Money said it generates the annual list of the ‘Best Places to Live’ by choosing cities that offer not only affordable living, good schools and robust job markets but also highlight locations that have a strong spirit nurtured both by citizens and public officials. Resiliency, uniqueness and economic drivers also weigh in on the ranking of a city.

As one of four locations listed between Washington, Oregon and California, Eugene offers a range of experiences, services and natural resources fit for what Money considers to be a note-worthy slice of life.

