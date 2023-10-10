This $5 mascara is so popular, one tube sells every seven seconds: 'Better than name brands'
Full, fluttery lashes can transform your look in just seconds. So it comes as no surprise that Amazon shoppers are buying up mascara — and there’s one in particular that’s trending above the rest. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is a No. 1 bestseller — and according to the brand, one tube of the stuff sells every seven seconds. Even better? At just $5, not only is it effective but also extremely affordable!
Five bucks can't buy much these days, but fuller, bolder-looking lashes are an exception.
So, what makes this mascara a step above the rest? For starters, the price. But also, the formula is ophthalmologist-tested and delivers everything you could want in a mascara. (Check out our full review!)
The conic brush at the end of the wand seamlessly glides through each lash to separate and coat from root to tip. And there’s a reason for its “False Lash Effect” moniker: Just one coat is all it takes to achieve long, voluminous, defined and clump-free lashes. Another plus? It's acknowledged by PETA as being cruelty-free.
With over 238,000 perfect ratings, this mascara is a bona fide Amazon hit.
One happy shopper called it a "miracle worker," adding: "I really do look like I have on falsies. But in a natural way. At age 52, your eyebrows and eyelashes start to thin and turn gray (mine did, anyway). This mascara solves that problem. No clumps."
"Better than popular name brands at a fraction of the cost!" exclaimed another rave reviewer. "As a woman who has bought every mascara out there, from expensive department store exclusives (around $30+) to brands found in local drugstores ... this mascara rivals and is somewhat BETTER than all I've bought before. It gives your lashes a thick, full length in a few coats. ... I highly recommend it. You will see for yourself! I am shocked [by] how great my lashes look in only two coats!"
"I wanted a mascara that would really make my eyelashes look longer and 'pop.'" shared a final fan. "This really does what it says it does! I'm very pleased with it. My only complaint would be that it is difficult to remove and takes more cotton balls that any other brand I've had — but then again, none of the others looked as good, either!" (Tip: Pair with a hardworking makeup remover, such as these hypoallergenic Almay eye-makeup remover pads, also on sale.)
If you end up loving it so much that you want to stock up, it also comes in packs of two and three.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
