Electronic waste recycling now available at four York County Goodwill locations

A new partnership with Goodwill Keystone Area has unveiled a new initiative to provide free electronic waste recycling across 22 central and southeastern Pennsylvania counties, including four in York County.

The program, launched during an event at the local Goodwill Keystone Area store and donation center in Lemoyne, is part of a new partnership with Reworld, a provider of e-waste recycling that has recycled more than 135 million pounds of e-waste.

How does the program work?

The program will ensure that when electronic devices dropped off are broken or at the end of their life, and Goodwill Keystone Area cannot sell them in their stores, they are responsibly recycled by Reworld.

The new program will be available at Goodwill Keystone Area sites, including these four York County locations:

965 Loucks Road, York

1120 Roosevelt Ave, York

450 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

535 S. Main Street Market Square Center, Shrewsbury

“Electronic waste is the fastest-growing waste stream in the world, and making electronics reuse and recycling easier and more accessible is critical to keeping these materials out of landfills or worse, illegally dumped,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley.

Visit yourgoodwill.org for a complete list of Goodwill Keystone Area stores and donation centers participating in the initiative, as well as a list of accepted and non-accepted electronic items.

More local spots to take old electronics

Electronics recycling is free for residents at the York County Resource Recovery Center (YCRRC) located at 2651 Blackbridge Road. The following items are accepted:

Computers

Computer Monitors

Computer Peripherals (Keyboard, Mouse, Printer, etc.)

Televisions

Electronic Device Hardware (Circuit boards, hard drives, processors, power suppliers, converters, etc.)

For more information on how to donate old electronics, visit ycswa.com.

