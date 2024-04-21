El Paso’s hidden gem: Rose Garden hosts open house

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden is one of the Sun City’s hidden gems.

The garden is located at 1702 N. Copia St. in Central El Paso. It is generally open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 1 through Nov. 30 each year. Admission is free.

El Paso Municipal Rose Garden Photos by Sebastian Esquivel

Sunday, April 21, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, El Paso Master Gardeners and the El Paso Rose Society held an open house at the rose garden to showcase it for the public.

Master gardeners and Rose Society members showed the different varieties of roses growing at the garden and how you can care for and grow your own roses.

According to Texas Master Gardener website, there are more than 300 different rose varieties at the El Paso garden. The garden was originally started in 1958 as a joint project by the City of El Paso and the El Paso Rose Society.

It first opened to the public in 1959. It was expanded to its present size in 2005-06 by the City of El Paso, according to the state master gardener organization.

If you want to plan a visit, click here for more information.

