Earth Day events start Saturday. See what else is happening in the metro-east this week

Events

▪ St. Paul UCC annual Spring Rummage Sale and Bake Sale — 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13. St. Paul UCC, activity center/gymnasium, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Clothes, shoes, toys, holiday decorations, appliances, kitchen items and more.

▪ Scout Troop 40 Ecycle Event — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13. 126 Seibert Road, Shiloh. Accepting anything with metal, a cord and/or a battery. https://fb.me/e/hbagbrrln

▪ Metro Transit Hiring Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13. North County Transit Center, 3140 Pershall Road, Ferguson, Missouri. Experienced mechanics and individuals interested in becoming Metro Call-A-Ride operators, MetroBus operators and MetroLink operators will be interviewed at this event. Qualified attendees will leave the event Saturday with on-the-spot job offers. Metro is committed to improving Call-A-Ride service for customers with disabilities and hiring more Call-A-Ride operators is necessary to reach that goal. Interested individuals are encouraged to learn more about the Metro Transit operator and mechanic positions online and are encouraged to apply before Saturday’s hiring event to speed up the on-site application process on Saturday. Visit WorkATMetroSTL.com to learn more and to apply online.

▪ Riverlands Native Plant Festival — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri. Kick off Earth Day festivities with this springtime celebration of native landscaping, pollinators and the first propagation season for the new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Riverlands Greenhouse. A free, 45-minute speaker series with native landscaping and management experts is scheduled inside the Audubon Center at Riverlands throughout the festival. For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

A presentation on native plants and pollinators is part of the festivities at Saturday’s Riverlands Native Plant Festival in West Alton, Missouri.

▪ Riverbend Earth Day — 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Enjoy live music from Casting Runes and Universal Groove Society, along with a day full of environmental education and eco-friendly vendors. The event is free to attend, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. facebook.com/events/934227374666598

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series: Lincoln and Koerner at the Crossroads of History — 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Jack LeChien and Mollie McKenzie, Co-chairs of the Gustave Koerner House Restoration Committee in Belleville, will present “Lincoln and Koerner at the Crossroads of History.” Free and open to the public. madcohistory.org

▪ Alton Main Street Pop-Up Clothing Swap — Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Alton Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway, Alton. Bring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories and trade for as many new pieces as you can carry for your wardrobe. Bring your worn-out clothing, blankets, towels, etc., in any condition to be recycled with Remains Inc. – Let’s keep those fabrics out of the landfill! It’s just $5 to attend if you bring clothes to swap, or $10 to attend empty-handed. An early drop-off will be held Saturday, April 13 from 4-6 p.m. Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities to help those in need.

▪ Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing Open House — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Templin Nursing Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. The Nursing Open House will include general information about the program, tours of the nursing building, a nursing student panel, interactive exhibits, simulation lab and skill demonstration, and parent information. lc.edu/nursing

▪ Center for Racial Harmony Peace & Harmony Youth Group presents Student Led High School Youth Forum — 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Belleville East High School cafeteria, 2555 West Boulevard, Belleville (follow Racial Harmony signs). Our Student Led Peace & Harmony Youth Group invites all area 9th-12th grade high school students to join us for our Youth Forum. The day will include various student led breakout sessions, interactive games, and great conversation on student generated topics. A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Individual attendance prizes will be given throughout the day as well as a prize to the school with the highest attendance. Register at https://bit.ly/PeaceAndHarmonyForum. 618-234-0508.

Lewis and Clark Community College will host a nursing open house for those interested in information about the school’s nursing program.

Worth the Drive

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Trail 32 (Johnson County) — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Meet: Intersection of Highway 147 and Cedar Grove Church Road. Leader: Bill Gilmour, 270-331-1553. This will be a hike 6 miles in length , 4 hours hiking time. These hikes are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and a walking stick are recommended for all hikes. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs, please. All hikes are open to the public free of charge. rivertorivertrail.net

Games

▪ Rock and Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Swansea Improvement Hall, 216 Service St., Swansea. In rock and roll bingo, numbers are replaced with the names of singers and bands, and the caller replaced with rapid-fire song clips. Features a wide variety of music genres: classic rock, oldies, disco, country and hip-hop. Players must identify the artists on their cards to win. Cost: $25 per packet of cards = 10 games. 618-345-1239.

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Sunday Night Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Early Bird at 6:15 p.m. Cards sold at 5 p.m. Open to the public. Bring a canned good for one free card.

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Troy Senior Center Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. Wiesemeyer Building, 410 Wickliffe, Troy. Includes light snack, cash prizes. No cost to play, no RSVP required. 618-667-2022.

▪ Troy Senior Center Pokeno — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Wiesemeyer Building, 410 Wickliffe, Troy. Cash prizes. 618-667-2022.

▪ Troy Senior Center Bunco — 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Little House, 409 Collinsville Road, Troy. Held the last Thursday of the month. Cost is $5 to play, includes cash prizes. We are always looking for players and subs. Call the center if you are interested in getting on the list. 618-667-2022.

▪ Jarvis Township Senior Center Hand and Foot Card Game — 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Jarvis Township Senior Center, 409 Collinsville Road, Troy. Seniors play the second and third Thursdays of the month. No charge to play; you don’t need to know how to play. All seniors are welcome. Call the center at 618-667-2022 for more information.

▪ Beacon Trivia — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27. St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 1810 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 drawing. Cost: $20 per person. Pre-register before April 10 by check or PayPal and get $5 off per person. For more information or to reserve a table call 618-416-4538.

▪ Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Ainad Shrine Center, 609 St. Louis Ave., East St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event includes 50/50, silent auction, raffles and fun. Cost: $200 in advance/$240 at the door for a table of eight; $25 in advance/$30 at the door per person. RSVP to 618-874-1870. Net proceeds set aside for general fund. ainadshriners.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ Jeremy Facknitz at Jack’s Joint: Musiques at O’Connell’s — 8-10 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Jack’s Joint: Musiques at O’Connell’s, 4652 Shaw Ave., St. Louis. Award-winning singer-songwriter Jeremy Facknitz is a two-time Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition Finalist and 2023 Posi Award Winner. He’s currently touring North America performing his own music. This is his only scheduled public performance in the St. Louis area. There is a $20 cover at the door. jeremyfacknitz.com

▪ Greenville University Spring Community Concert — 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Greenville Free Methodist Church, 1367 IL-140, Greenville. The concert will feature musical selections ranging from renaissance madrigals to gospel music. The concert will also feature selections from Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Greenville University students will be featured as soloists. Free and open to the public.

The Greenville University Choir

▪ Voices of Spring: A Viennese Kaffeeklatsch — 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Heritage Hall, St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Featuring the Masterworks Children’s Chorus, enjoy a delightful afternoon of celebrated classics by Strauss and other Viennese masters, with coffee and desserts. For tickets and info: singmasterworks.org.

▪ Dueling Pianos featuring Spanky Entertainment (Fundraiser) — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Picture it: two pianos, two pianists, and a stage set for an unforgettable musical showdown. Our talented performers will engage in a friendly rivalry, taking song requests and dazzle the audience with their incredible skills. Get ready to sing along, dance and maybe even participate in some friendly competition of your own! Ages 18+ event. Tickets: $25, increases to $35 April 14. Funding from this event goes to support Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. lincolntheatre-belleville.com

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ Lebanon Garden Club — 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 15. The Hall in Horner Park, Lebanon. Presentation on annual and cyclic cicadas. Social time at 6:30 p.m., presentation at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. gardencluboflebanon.org

▪ Belleville ‘Sounds of Harmony’ Barbershop Chorus — 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Men of all ages who like to sing are encouraged to attend. For info: Bob at 618-566-8574 or email RLCearnal@gmail.com.

▪ Griefshare Weekly Grief Support Group — 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays thru April 23. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South St., Collinsville. Register at griefshare.org/groups/176845 or by calling 618-344-3145. There are no fees to participate. Childcare is available.

▪ Friends of the Belleville Public Library — 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Belleville Public Library, West Branch, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. New members are always welcome. facebook.com/FriendsofBellevilleILPublicLibrary

Food

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 until 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Waterloo VFW Post #6504 Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday. Waterloo VFW Post #6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Traditional Menu of cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken, chicken strips, hamburgers, fries, slaw, hush puppies, onion rings, fried green beans and fried mushrooms. Cash bar available. Dine-in or carryout. Credit/debit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-939-7999.

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 12. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), baked cod, shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, stewed tomatoes, mac and cheese. Dine in or carryout. No phone orders. Sponsored by the Support Committee.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Fraternal Order of Eagles #545 — 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Fraternal Order of Eagles #545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and chicken strips. Fish available by pound or plate. Sides: slaw, fries, onion rings, hush puppies, spaghetti, cheese balls and applesauce. Desserts provided by the Ladies Auxiliary. Dine-in or carryout available. 618-624-5412 or facebook.com/shiloheagles545.

▪ Pork Steak Dinner — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. St. Luke’s Catholic Church Hall, corner of North Church and East C streets, Belleville. Includes pork steak, baked beans, potato salad and dessert. Cost: $12. Carryout only.

▪ St. Paul United Church of Christ 28th annual Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon. Menu: half fried chicken, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans and slaw. Choice of Texas cake or gooey butter cake. Cost: $15. Drive-thru only.

Reservation/Registration Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Medicare Q&A with Jon & Jay Bergmann — 6-7 p.m. Monday, April 15. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. If you are looking to sign up for Medicare and have questions on how to register or what is covered, this will be a great time to ask. Bring your questions and learn what to expect when you join Medicare. To register: glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Virtual class. This Slow Flow practice will lead you through a series of yoga poses that focus on strengthening, lengthening, and stretching. Side effects may include a sense of well-being and feelings of peace and calmness! Recommended props: 1. Two foam yoga blocks 2. A blanket 3. A yoga strap (or belt, towel, scarf. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Spring Dance/Concert — 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open at 1 p.m. Featured band: KC’s Night Riders. Marietta Chapman and the Wild Old Women will teach the Electric Slide. Refreshments served. Advance tickets available through April 14. Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door. For tickets and info: Diana, 618-444-6771; Marty, 618-797-6749; township office, 618-877-0513.

▪ SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Golf Par-Tee — 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10. Green Hills Golf Club, 3800 E. Fairfield Road, Mt. Vernon. Registration 9-10 a.m. Cost: $250 per player, includes green fees, carts, lunch, refreshments on the course, hors de’ oeuvres at the 19th hole, and an individual player gift. givetossmhealth.org

▪ Ainad Drum & Bugle Corps 33rd annual Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Friday, May 10. Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 4701 College Ave., Alton. Four-person scramble. Cost: $100 per person, includes greens fees, cart, prizes, lunch and dinner. Soda, water and beer provided all day. 618-972-8450.

▪ FBI Job Fair — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. FBI Springfield Field Office, 900 E. Linton Ave., Springfield. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with FBI Springfield employees from various areas of expertise to include information technology, cyber, intelligence analysis, evidence response, SWAT, and recruiting. Attendees can learn about potential job opportunities and gain insight into jobs that match their area of interest and skill set. Pre-registration is required and must be completed by May 1. https://forms.fbi.gov/fbi-springfield-job-fair

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club June Special Event — 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Catered meal 12:30-1:30 p.m. Entertainment: Mother Jones (labor activist) and 60’s Chicks. Event also includes 50/50, vendors, fleece blanket raffle, attendance prizes. Cost: $13 members, $15 non-members. Tickets available through May 26. For tickets and info: Diana, 618-444-6771; Marty, 618-797-6749; Granite City Township Office, 618-877-0513.