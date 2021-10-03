Dwayne Johnson finds 'my peace and balance' while fishing

Dwayne "The Rock'"Johnson enjoyed a fishing trip over the weekend, calling the excursion his "peace and balance." (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had a nice little Saturday.

The Jungle Cruise star, 49, headed out on the water this weekend to enjoy a fishing trip at his home in Virginia.

Smiling for the camera, the actor posted a video for his followers that explained he was cruising the water in pursuit of a 12-pound bass.

"Happy Saturday to you guys. Gotta keep my voice down a little bit," he said quietly in an effort to avoid disturbing the fish, yet noting the loud train horn that was going by. "I'm coming up in this cove here. I'm in my neck of the woods up here. God's country. On the water."

Mentioning that he had his "trolling motor on, silent mode," Johnson shared that he was hoping to go "stealth-mode" to catch a bass that had swum underneath the cove.

I"There's a 12-pound bass up underneath that overhang," Johnson shared. "I think it's time. I'm going to catch it. She's got a big old belly on her too, beautiful. If don't catch her, well I'm going to say I did and tell you guys about it. Enjoy your Saturday."

As he implied in the video, Johnson later went on to claim that he managed to catch the big fish.

"She put up a helluva fight but eventually she surrendered to big daddy," he captioned the video. At least that’s my story and I’m sticking to it."

Earlier on Saturday, Johnson posted a serene photo of himself on the water, rod in hand as he looked for his next catch.

"My peace and balance," he wrote, along with several fishing emojis. "Man this was needed."

Clearly, Johnson knows what he's doing. On Sunday, he added another video of himself and a 6-pound fish he caught, before giving the fish a kiss and declaring, "Say goodbye! I take care of my babies. Go make more babies."

After showing off the fish's "beautiful color" and belly, he put it back in the water.

"Beautiful color on this 6-pounder!" he captioned the video, which showed him sporting a sleeveless sweatshirt, shorts and leggings. "When we catch fish, keep in mind that when they put up a fight they build up lactic acid and their stress hormones go up — like 'fight or flight,' so I put them back gently and get them moving to get oxygen back in their lungs since it’s a shock to their systems. Been raising a variety of fish on my farm for over a decade now and love all my babies."

Johnson often shares about his passion for fishing on his Instagram page, taking followers with him as he visits spots like Lake Casitas in California and the Rocky Mountains to go fishing. But it's his home turf in Virginia where he really loves to hit the water in pursuit of bass. Back in July, he shared about how he loves to escape the hustle and bustle of Hollywood to be with the fish at his Virginia farm, Yahoo Life previously reported.

"Life is busy and noisy, so I love getting back to my Virginia farm — good for the soul," he wrote alongside a video that showed him removing a fishing hook from the mouth of a bass that he'd caught. "Raising fish and creating a healthy ecosystem for them brings me joy. Largemouth bass, stripped bass (hybrid) and a variety of others — they’re big, aggressive and hungry — like their owner."

Johnson frequently praises fishing as a way to chill out.

“So good to get away to my farm this past weekend to decompress, take mental inventory and of course — spend time with my babies,” the actor wrote on Instagram in June. “All my fish are fat, healthy, happy and AGGRESSIVE TO EAT — like their owner. I [fell] in love with fishing when I was a little boy, so quiet time like this away from the noise means everything to me. Grateful. And a little reminder to all you guys of the importance of ‘self care.’”

Johnson isn't the only big name who enjoys getting out on the water to decompress. Carrie Underwood, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Rachel Maddow, Lindsey Vonn and Harrison Ford have spoken about their love of fishing and its benefit on their mental health, Yahoo Life previously reported.

