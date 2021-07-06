Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson loves fishing on his Virginia farm, shows off prized catch: ‘It’s good for the soul’

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson decompresses at his fish farm in Virginia. (Photo: Instagram)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson loves escaping the hustle and bustle of Hollywood to be with the fish at his Virginia farm.

On Tuesday, the wrestler-turned-actor showed off a prized bass, one of many types of fish — including trout, carp and sunfish — he’s been raising on his property for years.

“As you can see, she’s a good size,” Johnson, who’s topped the list of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors for two years in a row, said to the camera as he shows off a prized catch.

“Beautiful color on her as you can see,” he continued. “As you know I raise my bass here. They got a pretty good appetite this evening. Nice little mouth on her — just like her owner.”

“Raising fish and creating a healthy ecosystem for them brings me joy,” he wrote in the caption. “Largemouth bass, striped bass (hybrid) and a variety of others — they’re big, aggressive and hungry — like their owner. Life is busy and noisy, so I love getting back to my Virginia farm — good for the soul.”

It’s quite the escape for Johnson, who’s been busy filming a slew of projects including Black Adam, a spin-off of 2019’s Shazam! centering on the film’s anti-hero, which is in its final week of shooting.

Johnson also took time to post a photo of himself mid-workout to show gratitude for all the people involved in the film’s production.

“Almost two years of hard core, intense training, diet, character prep and execution,” he captioned alongside a photo showing off his back. “You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time. And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.”

The Hawaiian-born Johnson has always spoken about his connection to both land and water. In June, he opened up about how Mother Nature, and his private fish farm specifically, helps him decompress.

Story continues

“So good to get away to my farm this past weekend to decompress, take mental inventory and of course — spend time with my babies,” the actor wrote at the time. “All my fish are fat, healthy, happy and AGGRESSIVE TO EAT — like their owner. I [fell] in love with fishing when I was a little boy, so quiet time like this away from the noise means everything to me. Grateful. And a little reminder to all you guys of the importance of ‘self care.’”

In April 2017, he also posted a photo of himself on the edge of the same pond, expanding more on the fish’s diet and his respect for the ecosystem at large.

“I feed them like kings with live bait and train them to be extra aggressive killers,” he wrote. “I have specialists come in to inspect the water, vegetation and ecosystem to make sure they're living like the top of the food chain predators they are. Big daddy comes home to recharge his batteries & spend time with them and not even one of these ungrateful fat hogs will strike my top water plug I've been working for an hour now. Cool.. just remember who's in charge of the fish food truck you sum bitches.”

Who's up for some fishing?

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.