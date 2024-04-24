Dry, sunny conditions across east Central Florida

Wednesday will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures in the 70s will be along the coast with the increased heat in the interior, according to NWS Melbourne.

Kissimmee, Orlando and Okeechobee will feature the hottest temps at around 84 degrees.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at all Central Florida beaches.

For the evening, most of Central Florida will be at around 60 degrees, with Daytona Beach and Okeechobee in the high 50s.