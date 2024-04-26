Drink in hand, toes in the sand: Here are 7 Brevard beach bars to enjoy

With nearly 72 miles of beachfront property in Brevard, wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy a drink while overlooking the ocean?

Lucky for you, we found some places to do just that. From local institutions to tourist favorites, there’s a nice mix of hangouts for beachgoers. Grab your bathing suit, flip-flops and let these establishments put a drink, alcoholic or not, in your hand.

Pro tip: These are the places to be for rocket launches.

Cheers!

501 N. Miramar Ave., Indialantic

Don’t blink or you’ll miss this small, hidden beach gem. Located in BLEU Beach Resort, this bar has picnic tables right on the beach, allowing for that quintessential tropical feel. Listen to live music, while enjoying a blueberry lemonade margarita with your toes in the sand. Parking is scarce here, but valet is an option.

1 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach

Exactly as the as the name says, Beach Shack is a small, tiki hut-type bar right on the beach. This is as laid back and chill a place as you’ll find. It’s no frills, but you’ll find good drinks and friendly staff while enjoying the scenery. Live music entertains guests every Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

Coconuts on the Beach, on the end of Minutemen Causeway, is popular with both locals and tourists.

2 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach

A favorite with locals and tourists, Coconuts on the Beach has been a mainstay for years. The massive tiki stationed right outside the restaurant will let you know you’re in the right place. If you somehow miss that, you’ll likely often hear the live music playing. Drink options are plentiful, from frozen to frocktails (non-alcoholic drinks) to buckets of beer. There’s even an option to get a frozen daquiri in a souvenir monkey coconut.

"Eat, drink and hang loose" is the motto at Longboards Tiki Beach Grille at 1550 N. Atlantic, Cocoa Beach.

2605 N. Highway A1A, Indialantic

"Eat, drink and hang loose" is the motto at this bechside hot spot. It opens every day at 6:30 a.m. – a perfect location to grab a mimosa while watching the sunrise. Not a morning person? No worries. Longboards is open until 11 pm. It’s located inside the Crowne Plaza Melbourne Oceanfront Hotel.

3191 SR A1A, Indialantic, 321-779-2299

Lou’s Blues is a Space Coast institution. A local favorite for more than two decades, this beachfront bar and grill is known as a fun hang with great burgers, plenty of drinks and live music. If you’re a fan of blue cheese, get Lou’s Blues house-made chips covered in melted blue cheese, scallions and balsamic glaze. Be sure to take some time and look around (even above you) to enjoy the eclectic décor. This also is the spot to go if you’re looking to enjoy some karaoke.

4301 Ocean Beach Blvd., Cocoa Beach

This is your late-night beach hangout, as it’s open until 2 a.m. Sandbar boasts having the “best tacos in Cocoa Beach” (especially the fish tacos), but there’s also what they call “the good stuff” – the drinks. Take your pick from Hurricanes, categories 1 through 5, the Sandberry or the Mermaid Water. You can’t go wrong with the drink Make Me Something Good. The bar menu also has a wide variety of choices, including crab legs, coconut shrimp and even gator tacos.

The Sandbar Sports Grill, at the end of the 520 Causeway: Open until 2 a.m., it's a true late-night hangout.

1005 Atlantic St., Melbourne Beach

Perch yourself up on the raised deck overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and enjoy a drink from the aptly named Bikini Bar. They have all the traditional must-have beach drinks – Rum Rummer, Bahama Mama, Mojito. Head here after an early morning stroll on the beach as it opens at 8 a.m. during the week and 7 a.m. on the weekend. The menu includes a raw bar, fish tacos, burgers and more.

Contact Michelle Spitzer, tending reporter, at mspitzer@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Beach bars in Brevard are a great way to enjoy a drink in the sand