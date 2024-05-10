Dr. Pepper and pickles? Sounds like a strange combo, but many are heading to Sonic to try it

Dr. Pepper and pickles might sound like a sickening pairing, but one Mississippi woman says be open-minded about the concoction.

A TikTok user known as Mississippi Memaw went viral earlier this month after ordering a “Pickle Dr. Pepper,” which is a Dr. Pepper with dill pickle slices in it.

“And don’t knock it till you try it. If you like pickles and you like Dr. Pepper and you’re probably like, ‘Ew, gross. I would never ever drink that. But there’s a lot of people who do drink it,’ Mississippi Memaw says towards the end of the clip.

She asks viewers to consider the interaction she had with the drive-thru worker, stating, “I’m not the only the person that’s ever ordered this babe.” Mississippi Memaw tells viewers to try the drink, saying, “it's really good.”

The video has been watched more than 4 million times since it was posted May 1, with some users in the comments saying they were familiar with the combination, calling it a “Dr. Pepper Pucker" and others unsure whether they would give it a try at all.

Memaw told Today.com she can't take credit for inventing the drink, that it has been "around for a long time."

"I’m not gatekeeping it and I didn’t invent it," adding that her daughter was the one who introduced her to the beverage about nine years ago.

Comment section divided over Dr. Pepper with pickles, other unique beverage parings suggested

The restaurant chain began hearing from its locations nationwide "that guests were requesting to have pickle slices added to their drinks about a week ago," Sonic Drive-In spokesman Brent Reams said in a statement. The chain had also seen customers posting about the combination on social media.

While Sonic doesn't plan on making the drink a permanent menu item, the chain is "no stranger to seeing our fans create fun and unexpected flavor combinations," he said. "The addition of pickle slices was a new one, though. We’ve added many unique beverage flavors to our menu in the past, including the popular Pickle Juice Slush."

Commenters on Memaw's TikTok post observed that the worker didn’t seem the least bit fazed by the unusual order, with @barb-wired, writing, "The way she didn’t even flinch when you ordered it! My people would not get it."

Caitlin Hogan expressed a similar sentiment but wrote that the worker was “so polite. The employees at our sonic can’t even be bothered to add in the syrups or cherries that we pay for.”

Marisol Guerrero, who says she has worked at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant for over 20 years, wrote that she has never had someone order a “pickle Dr Pepper.” Another former Sonic worker wrote that “it was the strangest order I ever remember getting when I worked at Sonic in high school.”

Joshua Cade, a Texas man said that he tried it and gave it “two thumbs,” thanking Memaw for putting him on.

Others wrote that Memaw should try other unusual soda pairings like Coca-Cola and peanuts or a “Witch Doctor” drink, which is made with “Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Sun Drop, cherry flavor, Cheerwine, lemon and pickles.”

Brenda Soliz, another commenter, recommended Kool-Aid and pickles.

Some were unsure and hesistant, but others said they would try the concoction.

Dr. Pepper Pucker reviews largely positive, tastes like a 'liquid McRib'

Dr. Pepper and sliced pickles is the latest trend in unusual beverage combinations.

Tiffany, a woman from Oklahoma, agreed with Memaw, writing that she loves Dr. Pepper with some pickle juice. Another commenter confessed to drinking Dr. Pepper Pucker since the late '80s.

Some who were brave enough to try the drink came back to the comment section with their reviews, with Dru writing that “it was a 10/10!” SunnyAnarch had a similar reaction, writing, “i just tried it and I'm almost mad it's so good.”

Layny Cross wrote that she tried the drink and said, “it's not the best,” but that she would drink it if she was “so thirsty.” Sadie wrote that it wasn’t “bad,” but said, "acknowledged that there was no combined taste.

“Just made myself some, it weirdly doesn’t taste weird at all. No combined taste… just pickles and Dr Pepper,” according to Sadie.

For those wondering what it tastes like, Memaw said it tastes like “a liquid McRib."

