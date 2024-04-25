Don't overwater; don't give up: Travelers Rest's Wilder Plant Shop gives plant care tips

If your green thumb isn’t all that green, a little research can be the difference between a verdant houseplant and a withered one.

Mary Dunlap, owner of Wilder Plant Shop, which opened on South Main Street in Travelers Rest in January, can attest to that as a plant lover whose business grew from her pandemic hobby.

“A plant won't just survive if you put it in a corner and hope it grows,” Dunlap said. “It requires research and understanding of where it comes from and what its natural habitat is, and then trying to emulate that or recreate that in your own space.”

Dunlap’s shop is located on the back end of The Good Market, a homegoods and gift shop specializing in items from woman-owned businesses, owned by her friend Jenny Walsh.

Wilder Plant Shop carries a variety of houseplant options including beginner-friendly plants and plants that require more expert care.

“I like to carry plants like everyday plants that you could buy anywhere like a snake plant or a Bird of paradise or Monstera, but then I also really like to carry those rare things that there's no way you could find them in a Lowe's or even a local nursery,” Dunlap said.

Here are four tips for your best houseplant experience yet:

Mary Dunlap, owner of Wilder Plant Shop located inside The Good Market in Travelers Rest, S.C., waters plants at the shop on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Don’t overwater

Dunlap says the number one mistake she sees new plant owners making is overwatering.

“I feel like a lot of people get a plant and then they feel like they just need to water it and water it and water it and help it, but a lot of times, it can create root rot, which then, in turn, damages your plant and will kill it eventually,” Dunlap said. “A lot of plants .. like to be ignored or even neglected and then revitalized with a fresh watering.”

If you’re prone to overwatering, Dunlap suggests giving your new houseplant one watering when you first bring it home and then setting a reminder on your phone for two weeks out and leave it alone until the alarm goes off.

Mary Dunlap, owner of Wilder Plant Shop located inside The Good Market in Travelers Rest, S.C., holds her favorite plant inside the shop on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Pick a spot, then pick a plant

There are sun-loving houseplants and shade-loving houseplants, so it’s important to know your plant’s preference and where it can receive that light.

Regardless of your home’s lighting situation, a plant expert can help you find a plant that will work for you.

For sunny spots, Dunlap recommended cacti or succulents. For half-sun, half-shade, go for a ficus or a fiddle leaf fig. Try a philodendron, snake plant, or fern for shady rooms.

Plants are propagating on a wall inside of Wilder Plant Shop located inside The Good Market in Travelers Rest, S.C., on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Start small

While you might be tempted to pick out an established plant for your first houseplant, Dunlap recommends starting with a young plant.

“For a first-time owner, I would start small,” Dunlap said. “You can see the growth a lot easier than you would with a very large plant and it happens a lot faster.”

Mary Dunlap, owner of Wilder Plant Shop located inside The Good Market in Travelers Rest, S.C., poses with a cactus named Richard inside the shop on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Don’t give up

Plant care takes practice and research to become proficient. Dunlap encourages plant owners experiencing setbacks to keep trying and seek help from their local plant shop.

“I think it's safe to say that even people who have a green thumb have killed plants. So, to just not get discouraged, would be a huge solution that I would offer,” Dunlap said.

Mary Dunlap, owner of Wilder Plant Shop, and Jenny Walsh, owner of The Good Market where the plant shop is located, pose for a photo inside the shop in Travelers Rest, S.C., on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Wilder Plant Shop

Wilder Plant Shop is located at 16 S. Main St. in Travelers Rest. The shop is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.

Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her atsswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Here are four tips for first-time houseplant owners from a plant expert