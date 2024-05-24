Don't miss Dick's Sporting Goods' Memorial Day sale: Save up to 50% on Nike, Yeti, Solo Stove and more brands

What we're adding to our carts right now: A $7 portable chair, a vacuum-insulated Hydro Flask water bottle and a North Face duffle that's $50 off.

What better way to get ready for summer than with some new on-sale goodies? (Dick's Sporting Goods)

If you've had your heart set on getting a new pair of running shoes for the summer, an upgraded firepit for your backyard or a trusty "big cup" to keep you hydrated, check out the Dick's Sporting Goods Memorial Day sale. It kicks off today and only runs for four days (ends on May 27), so snag what you can before the good stuff's gone. While the deals are great throughout, you can save an additional 25% in the clearance section — but keep in mind that those deals expire tomorrow (May 25).

From a $7 logo lounge chair with a built-in cup holder (hello, convenience) to the comfiest Nike running shoes that shoppers say are as lightweight as they come (P.S. they're $48 off), these Dick's Sporting Goods Memorial Day deals have us whipping out our wallets. And because it's the most wonderful time of the year for savvy shoppers, feel free to continue your spree with the best Memorial Day deals of 2024.

Dick's Sporting Goods Dick's Sporting Goods Logo Chair $7 $10 Save $3 Whether you're hitting up your kid's soccer game or just lounging in your backyard, this foldable chair may just be the best $7 you'll spend this summer. It comes in 12 colors, has a high back, comfortable armrests, and a mesh cup holder to easily store your cold drink. If you're in doubt that such a low price can make for a great chair, take a tip from this reviewer, "Great chair! [I] was skeptical at first because of the price but love the chair and its sturdiness. $7 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods GCI Outdoor SunShade Comfort Pro Chair $55 $60 Save $5 If you want a portable chair that has a few more bells, this option has an SPF sunshade, a mesh backrest for easy ventilation, a phone sleeve, a beverage holder and even comes with a carrying bag. Best of all it supports weights up to 300 lbs and it even comes in seven colors and prints. "I bought two of these chairs recently and have taken them to youth football and baseball games," one impressed reviewer wrote. "They are super easy to set up and the wide stable seat is very comfortable. The sun shade is adjustable. Just what I was looking for." $55 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Yeti 20-ounce Rambled Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid $30 $38 Save $8 As far as the war of the "big cups" goes, Stanley always gets preferential treatment, but for many, Yeti is the true OG. The brand's 20-ounce travel mug is one of its best-reviewed, thanks to its chip, fade and crack-resistant surface and double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks ice-cold and piping hot for hours. It even has a special design that keeps your hands and the cup dry and condensation-free. Other standout features include its 360-degree welded handle that's easy to hold, its leak-resistant lid and its cup-holder compatibility. "A genuine quality product," one reviewer wrote. "The thermal retention is unbelievable. I traveled for over two hours and my drink was still too hot to drink, so I drank it on my return journey some eight hours after making it." $30 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle With Flex Straw Cap $34 $45 Save $11 If you haven't swapped out your single-use plastic bottles for an insulated and reusable option, isn't it about time you did? And if you have, now might be the time to upgrade. Hydro Flask is the real deal and one of the best-rated insulated water bottle brands around — known for its durability and impressively ability to keep drinks cold for hours on end. (Fun fact: The brand won our title of best water bottle of 2024.) This wide-mouth option is one of the brand's most popular products, thanks to its large capacity, built-in straw and versatile designs. "It keeps my water cold for several days and it doesn't get out when the temps are extremely hot outside," one shopper shared. "I would definitely recommend getting this over a Stanley. This Hydro Flask even has a handle at the top so you don't have to carry it on the side and be worried about it spilling all over." $34 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Nike Women's InfinityRN 4 Running Shoes $112 $160 Save $48 The days are longer, the weather is balmy — you know what would make that evening run even better? A new pair of highly rated, feather-light running shoes. Nike’s is legendary for crafting high-performing shoes — these Women's InfinityRN 4s only help to solidify that reputation. An extra layer of reactive cushioning softens the impact of your steps, giving you a smoother, more responsive stride, while a curved outsole helps distribute your weight and increase your momentum. Shoppers praise these kicks for their comfort, support and style. "I do a lot of power walking and every day I work out and I have never had this comfortable shoe in my life. … You just can’t go wrong with these," says one reviewer. "I never wore tennis shoes other than for workouts but since they make [these] look so good I wear them everywhere and I [bought] multiple pairs." One note, be sure to purchase a half size up. Reviewers say these can be snug, but adding that half size makes them a perfect fit. $112 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods DSG Women's Molded Slides $19 $30 Save $11 Summer's almost here, so that means that it's just about time to let your toes breathe, and what better way to do that than with a pair of comfy, cloud-like slides? These are pretty no-frills, mold to your feet and come in 12 colors, but only a select few (like this lime pick) are included in this sale. One shopper who got them for her "extremely picky" mother said they passed the comfort test with flying colors. "She said they are so comfortable and stylish," the reviewer wrote. $19 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods The North Face Base Camp Voyager Duffel $81 $135 Save $54 The North Face doesn't just make long-lasting and well-made winter coats — the brand's also known for its high-quality accessories like this lightweight duffel. If you're traveling this summer and don't want to lug around a heavy suitcase, this bag may be just what you need. It has comfy (and removable) padded shoulder straps, two-in-one functionality (use it as a backpack or duffel), lots of external and internal pockets and so much more going for it. It also comes in three colors (all are on sale). "It is one of the best carry-on bags," said one five-star fan. "I used it as my carry-on for a two-week international multiple-flight trip. Since there are no wheels and the bag is super light, I was able to pack more stuff (right to the limit of 7kg of the airline) in this bag than [I] could with my other carry-on suitcase." Browse more of the best Memorial Day travel deals here. $81 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Solo Stove Mesa XL Fire Pit $80 $110 Save $30 The little sibling of the bestselling Solo Stove Bonfire, this table-top number has the same smokeless flame and is just the right size for smaller groups or on-the-road ambiance. It comes with a pop-out stand that sets up in seconds and it runs on either wood pellets, small sticks or traditional firewood. Ideal for car camping or backyard marshmallow roasts, it has a smokeless extended burn time of up to 60 minutes. One of our favorite features, however, is that it burns soot-free (thank goodness for easy cleanup). "Perfect for roasting marshmallows without the hassle of a large fire pit," one shopper wrote, with another adding that it's "quick and easy to start a fire." $80 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Color + Stand Bundle $280 $345 Save $65 If you're ready for the big guns, Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 may be more your jam. Like the Mesa, it's wood-burning yet smokeless, so you won't ever find yourself downwind and eating a face full of smoke. It comes with a stainless steel stand that protects the grass or ground in your backyard from burn marks. "My husband bought this for me as a gift," one ecstatic reviewer wrote. "I was so surprised, and love it. Easy to use. Easy to clean up." Another shopper even admitted to treating himself to one after buying three for his kids and seeing how well they worked. "Was so impressed by them, I bought one more for myself," he wrote. $280 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Nishiki Men's Pueblo Mountain Bike $200 $350 Save $150 Looking forward to heading on the trails this summer? If you're in the market for a new mountain bike, definitely don't buy one at full price, especially when this one from known brand Nishiki is $150 off during this Memorial Day sale. With features like seven-speed twist shifting, dual linear-pull brakes and off-road tires for extra traction, this bike gives you so much bang for your buck. It's also weather-resistant and lightweight so you don't have to worry about it rusting over time or being a pain to drag uphill. "Love the look and feel of this bike!" an experienced rider wrote. "I've had one of the older models and like it, but once I tried out this newer model, it looks and feels even better, and it's lower [in] price!" $200 at Dick's Sporting Goods

