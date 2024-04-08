How will your dog react during the eclipse? Experts weigh in

Getting ready for Monday's total solar eclipse? Don't forget to prepare your furry friends for the historic event

What time is the eclipse in Rochester NY?

Starting at 2:07 p.m. April 8 in Rochester, the moon will begin to appear to move in front of the sun. Totality begins at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds (plus or minus a few seconds depending on where you are standing.) By 4:33 p.m. the moon will have moved past the sun returning the light to normal.

How will my dog react during the eclipse

Jeff Reibert, pet supplies buyer for CountryMax, a New York-based farm supply and feed store said in a release that on a normal day, dogs don’t try to look at the sun, making it unlikely they will during the eclipse. But like their human counterparts if they do there could be damage to their eyes. The advice is to keep pets inside during the eclipse. He noted to watch for excessive barking, cowering or signs of stress.

Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinarian of the American Kennel Club, told a USA Today reporter, that sensitive dogs, that have anxiety or are strongly affected by storms are likely to pick up on the emotions of people gathering to watch the eclipse. Simply put, they will react more to their owners excitement and anxiety not the actual eclipse.

Live coverage: Solar eclipse day in Rochester, New York. Live updates, photos, weather forecast and what to know

DIY solar eclipse glasses: Is it safe to make your own eclipse glasses?

Some dogs bark, some don't. Cats don't care.

There's not a great deal of research on how pets respond to eclipses. But what there is seems to indicate they're not strongly affected. The most recent study was released earlier this month and was conducted during a partial eclipse on October 14, 2023. It reported behaviors in more than 200 animals, mostly dogs.

USA TODAY reporter Elizabeth Weise contributed to this story

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Pets and the solar eclipse: Experts give advice on how they will react