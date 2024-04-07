DIY solar eclipse glasses: Is it safe to make your own eclipse glasses?

Don't look up! Not without a particular pair of solar eclipse glasses.

As the rare April 8th solar eclipse approaches, a celestial event where the moon passes between the sun and Earth — experts strongly advise people to heed this crucial guidance.

In western New York, where the path of totality lies, a select area offering the best view of the moon perfectly aligning with the sun, people are prioritizing their safety by obtaining specialized solar eclipse glasses. These glasses are meticulously designed to safeguard your eyes and your family members' eyes during the event.

Staring at the sky during the eclipse without proper protection could lead to a severe eye injury like solar retinopathy. NASA says this condition occurs when the sun's rays damage the retina.

What if you forget to grab eclipse glasses? Is it safe to make your own?

The short answer is no if you plan to use household items to make a pair of glasses. The materials used in specialized solar eclipse glasses are specifically designed to filter out harmful rays, a feature that household items may not provide, according to Dr. Ralph Chou, the world's leading expert on eclipse eye safety, who wrote the ISO standard for eclipse glasses.

In an interview with NASA, Chou says, "Don't try to save a penny and risk your eyesight."

What about sunglasses?

That's another NO, according to Dr. Hin Cheung, a clinical assistant professor at the Indiana University School of Optometry.

"Sunglasses, regardless of how dark they appear, or how many pairs of them you wear, will not reach this level of protection and therefore are NOT safe for viewing the sun or the eclipse directly," Dr. Cheung said in a university press release.

Here's a list of improper eye protection:

Sunglasses

Smoked glass

Photo film negatives

X-ray film

Polarizing filters

Neutral density filters

Damaged eclipse viewers

What can you do without eclipse glasses?

NASA recommends an indirect method like a pinhole projector, a small aperture, like a hole punched in an index card, which projects an image of the sun onto a nearby surface. Make sure the sun is behind you so you can safely observe the projected image, and never look at the Sun through the pinhole.

More eye safety tips from NASA

View the sun through eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during the partial eclipse phases before and after totality.

You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the moon completely obscures the sun's bright face — during the brief and spectacular period known as totality. (You'll know it's safe when you can no longer see any part of the sun through eclipse glasses or a solar viewer.)

As soon as you see even a little bit of the bright sun reappear after totality, immediately put your eclipse glasses back on or use a handheld solar viewer to look at the sun.

— Robert Bell is a multimedia journalist and reporter at The Democrat & Chronicle. He was born in Rochester, grew up in Philadelphia and studied film in Los Angeles. Follow him at @byrobbell on X and @byrobbell on IG. Contact him at rlbell@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: DIY solar eclipse glasses: Is it safe to make your own eclipse glasses?