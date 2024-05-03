A dog, a cat and a rabbit are looking for a new home in Lane County

Cashew is 4-year-old Holland Lop rabbit available for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

Greenhill Humane Society

Cashew is described as an independent, yet friendly, rabbit who is looking for a new family.

She is a 4-year-old Holland Lop Rabbit with white, black and brown spotted fur that is very soft. Cashew is the shelter's longest-resident rabbit and is very deserving of a home.

Staff with Greenhill Humane Society describe Cashew as a playful bunny who enjoys toys and puzzle feeders. She is extremely smart and loves to stack her cups with treats in them. She also enjoys it when her people sit down and give her attention so she can check in for a quick hello and pet.

Cashew could go home with another rabbit sibling after a slow and proper introduction. She is spayed, microchipped and litterbox trained. She is also looking for an inside-only home.

Even if you don't know much about rabbits but think Cashew would be a great fit for your home, the staff at Greenhill Humane Society can provide plenty of resources to help get you started.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Minne is a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Minnie is 6-years-old and weighs 90 pounds. She was transferred to the Oregon Coast Humane Society from another Oregon shelter after her owner passed away.

She is delightful on a leash and just the right amount of cuddly. Minnie is looking for a family that will help her stay active to encourage her weight loss journey.

To meet Minnie, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Blackietoes is a three-year-old tuxedo cat at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Blackietoes is a large, 3-year-old black and white tuxedo cat who is polydactyl. He is described as a friendly cat who loves people and attention.

He arrived at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network when his owner passed away and is looking for a second chance with a new family.

Blackietoes is a calm cat who adjusts well to new environments. He doesn't mind dogs but will likely do best as the only cat in your home.

He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Blackietoes, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

